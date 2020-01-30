Judge R.E.B. Baylor's piano is there. So is a 16-foot granite lamppost, a slightly deflated football from the first Baylor University homecoming game in 1909, an 1846 bell rung for the first Baylor classes at Independence, a trumpet from a 2019 prize-winning brass ensemble and a plastic torso whose bewigged head sports the NoZe Brotherhood's signature fake nose and glasses.
Teams and committees chose those and many more ways to sum up 175 years of Baylor University for a new Mayborn Museum exhibit, "Founding to Future: Bright Lights of Baylor University." What they found for the new permanent exhibit, a past, present and future look at Baylor, opens Saturday, marking the 175th anniversary of the university's charter from the Republic of Texas.
"Founding to Future" combines historical artifacts and memorabilia, video loops, a viewer-controlled image timeline and, a nod to today's museum exhibit design, several places inviting visitors to take selfies.
Exhibits manager Trey Crumpton said the exhibit evolved over two years from a planned temporary exhibition of furniture owned by Baylor co-founder Robert Emmett Bledsoe Baylor to a celebration of Baylor history, tradition and future, thanks in large part to support by Baylor donor Hughes Dillard.
Many of the exhibit's items come from the Mayborn Museum and Texas Collection's holdings, supplemented by loans from other university offices and departments, organizations and private individuals.
"It was a pretty collaborative process," assistant exhibits director Rebecca Nall said.
Though some artifacts and memorabilia seen in "Founding to Future" have appeared before on campus, including in periodic exhibits at the university's libraries, others are making a public debut.
Some of the oldest items come from the Mayborn's collection of Judge Baylor's furniture, including a piano, harp, rocking chair, mirror and a pencil-and-charcoal portrait of Baylor drawn by a niece and the last portrait made before his death.
Many of the pieces bring stories with them, Crumpton said. The piano, for instance, was never played by Baylor himself, but students often would come to his house on Sunday nights and perform. While curators anticipated the harp dated to mid-19th century or later, they discovered during conservation work a plate that dated its creation to 1805 in Paris.
"Founding to Future" is generally organized around five themes: founding, innovation, tradition, christian mission, and arts and athletics. It integrates several modes of museum storytelling, from object display and labelling to interactive elements and audio-visual material. Planners asked for input from the community, the university and the Roto Group, which helped shape the Mayborn's Backyard Ecology Hall, provided its design expertise.
"It was Tetris (a puzzle video game) to get all of this to work," Crumpton said. "It was a joy and a pleasure."
He said he is a third-generation Baylor alumnus, and that connection adds to the personal pride he feels at the final result.
An opening reception for the exhibit will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday.
The Gold Standard, the Mayborn's sixth annual Director's Forum, will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, with Baylor's 175th anniversary as the theme. Baylor women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey will speak on "Golden Teams and Golden Dreams" at 9 a.m. Crumpton will share behind-the-scenes details of the "Founding to Future" exhibit at 10:30 a.m., and Baylor graduate and Browning Scholar Scott Lewis will talk about the impact of Baylor professor A.J. Armstrong and the library that carries his name in "Boundless Life: Andrew Joseph Armstrong" at noon.
Admission to the forum is $15, $10 for museum members. Hourlong tours of the Armstrong Browning Library and the Bear Habitat, both departing from the museum at 2 p.m., cost an additional $5.
Other Baylor 175th birthday events Saturday include a celebration at the men's basketball game against Texas Christian University, complete with free popcorn and birthday hats, and a birthday party for the Baylor bear mascots Joy and Judy.
