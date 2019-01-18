Children’s church. Youth choir. Senior adults. College and career.
All God’s children, it would seem, have a niche in their houses of worship. Congregants often are separated by age, gender, even occupation as they study Scripture, listen to church leaders, lift voices in praise or pray.
But some, including Randall Bradley, director of Baylor University’s Center for Christian Music Studies, wonder if that is the best approach. Studies have shown students not involved in “intergenerational worship” in their home church often do not participate in church activities when they move away to college, Bradley said.
Baylor announced this week the Center for Christian Music Studies got a $1.2 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. The money will go to its Strengthening Congregational Ministries with Youth Initiative and the new Building Bridges to the Future project that helps congregations design, test and implement youth-related programs, according to a Baylor press release.
“Young people often are segregated from the regular congregation,” Bradley said. “They view worship through a narrower lens, have not had the opportunity to see worship beyond their own perspective.”
If youth who move away cannot find a similar worship experience elsewhere, they may abandon the church, he said.
Lilly Endowment Inc. has concluded that middle-school and high-school students who participate in and plan worship and music services with older members of a congregation are more likely to remain faithful in their attendance, Bradley said.
“Our role is to train, explore and empower, with these findings in mind,” he said.
In addition to his roles at Baylor, Bradley serves as music minister at Calvary Baptist Church.
“Although the youth group model has served congregations well in the past, many church leaders are finding that it no longer serves youth and their families effectively,” Baylor’s press release on the Lilly grant states. “Recognizing the limitations and shortcomings of the youth group model, many youth ministers and other church leaders continue to implement it because they are unaware of viable alternatives.”
Baylor hopes to bring young people to campus for hands-on training and discussions about church ministry, Bradley said. The sessions would target representatives of the core congregation, not necessarily members already in leadership positions.
“The broad goal is for these students to return home with leadership skills and confidence to collaborate with older adults and enliven their local church congregations in weekly worship,” Bradley said in the press release.
Including local churches and churches of varying sizes in the outreach is among his goals, Bradley said.
“The ‘Building Bridges to the Future’ project, with the support of Lilly Endowment, is uniquely positioned to observe, study and lead into ways families can keep worship and the essential notion of community alive and relevant,” music school dean Gary Mortenson wrote in the press release.
In his own church, Calvary Baptist, Bradley said an intergenerational choir of 50 includes members “in seventh grade to well into their 80s.”