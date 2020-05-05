The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday it will ramp up a program to feed rural low-income children, started by the Baylor University Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty, to provide five million weekly meals through June 30.
The expansion of the Meals-to-You program from 12 to 35 states plus Puerto Rico is expected to feed approximately a half million children missing free or reduced price school meals due to coronavirus-related school closures.
Jeremy Everett, executive director of the Baylor collaborative, said the program and its expansion will feed students in areas where distances and logistics create particular problems for summer food programs requiring in-person attendance or meetings.
“Instead of bringing kids to food, we had to bring food to kids,” he said.
Low-income families eligible for the Meals-to-You program receive a box of food every two weeks, delivered by UPS, the United States Post Office, FedEx and other services. Each box contains shelf-stable, prepackaged food such as milk, fruit cups, crackers and chili, cereal and the like to make 10 breakfasts and 10 lunches.
The hunger collaborative first tried the program in selected districts in East and West Texas last spring, then tested it last summer in tribal areas of New Mexico and in Alaskan villages unreachable by roads.
Planners were working with the Department of Agriculture in early February to expand the program to more states when word of a possible pandemic led them to consider adapting it to rural areas where schools might be closing.
A month later, Everett was in Washington, D.C. during spring break to talk about those plans when districts across the country began shutting down to slow the spread of the coronavirus, several hundred at first, then more than 1,300 in two weeks’ time.
Ramping up to a scale that could serve rural areas in 12 states brought new challenges, said Doug McDurham, the collaborative’s director of strategy and programs. In some areas, the number of boxes to deliver each week surpassed the total number of packages delivered in a month’s time. Federal privacy rules forced both school districts and participating families to sign off on eligibility requirements. Orders of suitable shelf-stable food for tens of thousands of boxes flooded some supply chains.
“I think we ordered almost all the shelf-stable milk there was in the country,” McDurham recalled.
Essential to the program expansion was the participation of McLane Global, with its considerable packaging muscle and distribution networks, and PepsiCo’s Food for Good program, which has supplied meals for after school and summer school food programs for years.
“It really required all hands on deck,” McDurham said, quipping, “We didn’t know what drinking from a fire hydrant was like.”
Meals-to-You has distributed 3.5 million meals this spring and the expansion will mean five million meals per week through June 30.
Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue praised the combination of private and public resources to meet hunger needs exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Uncertain and difficult times call for unprecedented actions and big picture ideas. Rural children affected by school closures faced food insecurity, but these great American groups and companies stepped up to help their fellow countrymen by delivering boxes of food across the country,” Perdue said in a press release. “This program has been so successful and faced such high demand that we are expanding to 5 million meals a week.”
The program will need Congressional approval and funding to continue once its existing authority expires June 30 and Everett said the lessons learned over the next two months should guide its immediate future. If schools are allowed to return to in-person operations this fall, many student food programs will start back up at that time, he said.
Everett added, however, that past experience shows a long way back for some low-income families during an economic recession with many families not reaching food security for six years after the 2008 recession.
