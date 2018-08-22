At least two Baylor University regents lobbed charges of bias, harassment and racial animus against Pepper Hamilton LLP lawyers shortly after the firm conducted a nine-month investigation into the school's responses to sexual violence, prompting an internal review, a high-ranking regent told the Tribune-Herald.
The two-month internal probe at the end of 2016 quelled concerns with the Pepper Hamilton investigation, said Jerry Clements, a board vice chairwoman and one of four regents who participated in the internal review.
The board announced that probe’s end in December 2016 and said regents unanimously agreed the Pepper Hamilton investigation — which led to the firings of Ken Starr as president and Art Briles as head football coach — was “comprehensive, unbiased and professional,” though one regent abstained from voting, said Clements, managing partner of Dallas law firm Locke Lord LLP.
Regents did not provide reasons they had been questioning the investigation at the time but chose not to hire another firm to re-investigate further.
Clements said the committee that carried out the internal look-back, which included regents J. Cary Gray, Dan Chapman, and current Chairman Joel Allison, expected the dissenting regents to produce evidence backing up their charges, but none was produced.
“If they had new information, we begged them for it, and they never gave it to us,” Clements said. “I don’t know what they were basing this on.”
Accusations the lawyers faced, which included characterizations as “women lawyers from back east (who) had an ax to grind,” she said, were “extremely unfair.”
The internal discussions were happening as Baylor regents faced heavy criticism from alumni, faculty and prominent donors. The late former Texas Gov. Mark White and John Eddie Williams, a Houston lawyer and namesake of Baylor’s football field, held regular press conferences for the group Bears for Leadership Reform, calling for board reform and a new investigation.
Clements said the internal probe she was part of in late 2016 was sparked by allegations made by the “tiny minority” of regents, not the donor group.
“We all were trying to do the best we could do with regard to Baylor University,” Clements said. “And that was always our objective. Whether or not those findings created greater credibility, I don’t know. I can tell you it certainly did within the board of regents. I think it further solidified our findings and that we did the right thing, and that was really important after these concerns were raised. Whether or not that helps externally, I don’t really know.”
In a June deposition, former athletics director Ian McCaw said Baylor regent Phil Stewart conducted his own review of Pepper Hamilton and its strategies in its investigation. That review “(discredited) Pepper Hamilton and the presentation, citing a number of issues, including false, misleading and racial insensitive comments,” said McCaw, now the athletics director of Liberty University. McCaw also testified that Stewart wrote a memo detailing his findings.
A lawyer representing McCaw did not return a request for comment, nor did a lawyer representing Stewart. Court documents show Stewart fought a subpoena calling for his deposition in the same lawsuit, which was filed by 10 former students who allege they were sexually assaulted at Baylor between 2004 and 2016.
The alumnae allege Baylor denied them educational opportunities after their assaults and that Baylor policies created a heightened risk of assault.
When regents announced they were firing Starr and Briles, they released a summary stating the Pepper Hamilton investigation “found that the University’s student conduct processes were wholly inadequate to consistently provide a prompt and equitable response under Title IX, that Baylor failed to consistently support complainants through the provision of interim measures, and that in some cases, the university failed to take action to identify and eliminate a potential hostile environment, prevent its recurrence, or address its effects for individual complainants or the broader campus community.”
The summary also states there were specific failures in the football program and athletics department leadership, “in addition to broader university failings.”
In his deposition, McCaw said regents pinned responsibility for the scandal on the football program and black football players by way of the Pepper Hamilton investigation. And in a recent interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, former defensive coordinator Phil Bennett said investigators asked him about the number of black football players on the roster.
On multiple occasions, the university has pushed back on McCaw’s claims, calling them “bizarre, blatantly false and nothing more than speculation and gossip of which he has no firsthand knowledge.”
Clements said the committee’s 2016 investigation, which included interviews with the Pepper Hamilton team and a number of Baylor employees interviewed by the firm, concluded the charges of racism were false. She said she considers the lawyers, Gina Maisto Smith and Leslie Gomez, industry experts who conducted as fair an investigation as any she has seen.
“If any of us thought that was the case, we would’ve spoken up so quickly it would’ve made your head spin,” Clements said. “… There’s no way any of us believe race played any part of this investigation. Where Ian came up with this, I have no idea. We never saw any iota of evidence of any kind of racial animus, racial inquiry, pointing in a particular direction of a particular race at all. We went where the facts led us.”
McCaw also testified that Jay Allison, chair of the now-dismantled athletics committee of the board, was uninvited from a meeting with Pepper Hamilton by former board Chairman Richard Willis because Allison would “not agree with the direction that they needed to go in terms of how the preparation was going to be shaped.” Jay Allison is not related to Joel Allison, the current chairman of the board.
On Wednesday, Williams, the donor and Bears for Leadership Reform organizer, said he remains unsatisfied by the board’s reassurances.
“I feel that there continues to be a total lack of transparency and that the board cannot investigate themselves,” Williams said. “There certainly needs to be an independent, outside investigation. It currently appears that independent, outside investigation is being been done by the attorneys representing the victims.”
Regarding the lawsuit, which has produced depositions from central Baylor figures including former interim President David Garland, Clements said she feels the scope of the lawsuit’s proceedings have widened far outside the claims of the plaintiffs.
Lawyers representing the 10 plaintiffs in that suit also represent five other plaintiffs in a total of three lawsuits. Baylor has settled five other Title IX lawsuits that alleged the university mishandled cases of sexual violence. Investigations by the U.S. Department of Education, the Texas Rangers, the NCAA and the Big 12 Conference are also pending.