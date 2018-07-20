Baylor University regents have approved a 4 percent increase to undergraduate tuition for the 2019-20 school year, to $42,842, or $21,421 per semester. The university will continue its guaranteed tuition option at $45,342 per year.
“Certainly the board had made a committed decision several years ago to bring down and lower the overall increase on an annual basis, so this is our second year of 4 percent tuition increases, so we feel good about that,” Baylor President Linda Livingstone said.
The 4 percent tuition increase regents approved at this time last year, set to go into effect for the upcoming school year, was the lowest annual increase in more than 20 years, officials said at the time. It was also part of a plan to slow the pace of tuition hikes.
Undergraduate tuition increases will not fund Livingstone’s plan to expand the university’s place as a research institution, she said. That plan hinges on the school attracting more outside research funding, expanding professional and graduate programs and adding other revenue streams.
“Everyone’s concerned about the cost of higher education, worried about the funding for it and the overall cost,” Board Chairman Joel Allison said.
Regents also:
- Approved a $1.24 million renovation project to reconfigure interior space in the Umphrey Law Center and to update its Charles and Sandra Wallace Courtyard
- Hosted a series of panel discussions on issues facing higher education on the federal and state levels. State Sens. Kelly Hancock, Bryan Hughes and Kirk Watson participated, alongside Ray Martinez, president of the Independent Colleges and Universities of Texas association
- Hosted Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who reflected on his time at Baylor and the legal landscape on the state and federal levels.