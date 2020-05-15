Baylor University regents approved $73.3 million in budget cuts during their meeting Friday, landing on a $679.9 million operating budget for the upcoming year.
The university has implemented a hiring freeze, and administrators expect to cut staff positions and employ fewer adjunct instructors in the fall, all a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its expected effects on fall enrollment and the economy as a whole.
The hiring freeze will result in about 50 unfilled positions remaining that way, and vice presidents are reviewing which filled staff positions to eliminate, likely 15 to 20 total, President Linda Livingstone said.
“But we have not finalized that work yet,” Livingstone said. “It will be finalized in the coming weeks, and we’ll certainly have to continue to monitor that as we look to the future and see what fall looks like and what’s happening in the economy.”
Livingstone said full-time faculty positions are mostly unaffected so far, but the university will defer merit-based pay increases and reduce its employee retirement contribution from 10.8% to 8% for all faculty and staff. Administrators will review that change again in two years. The university will also employ fewer adjuncts in the fall.
“We presented a kind of budget to the board that is a different kind of budget than we’ve presented before,” Livingstone said.
Out of the overall $73.3 million cut, $18.5 million will come from cost avoidance, $30.3 million will come from cost reductions and $24.5 million will come from one-time funding reallocations.
The budget for academics will be reduced by 4.2%; the budget for student life will be reduced 5.7%; athletics 8.8%; and administration and support functions, 19.7%.
“As we built the budget we worked very hard to protect the academic core of the university and the elements of the university that support not just the academic experience of our students, but the student life experience of our students,” Livingstone said. “And so we asked our vice presidents to be very strategic about the decisions that we made with the budget mitigation strategies we put into place.”
The cuts represent about a 10% hit to what the overall budget would have been otherwise. But compared to last year, the budget will be down about 2%, or $14.2 million, according to a Baylor press release.
Dining and residence halls, which will be subject to COVID-19 safety measures next semester, are expected to contribute to a decline in next year’s revenue. Livingstone said the university is expecting fewer students in its dorms and dining halls, and budgeted accordingly.
“Housing and dining match very closely to what happens with enrollment,” Livingstone said.
The board also passed a resolution authorizing Livingstone and the administration to “take all necessary actions to ensure a return to a safe and educationally fulfilling on-campus environment” in the fall.
That would encompass measures including working with the local public health district to study, research and implement whatever sanitation and social distancing measures are necessary. It also would include academic changes and accommodations for faculty and students who are at greater risk for COVID-19.
The board also elected a new chair and vice chairs. Mark Rountree will take over as chair from Jerry Clements. Larry Heard, Melissa Purdy Mines and Dennis Wiles will serve as vice chairs.
“It’s been a real privilege. I’m sad to leave the board, but it is in very good hands going forward,” Clements said.
During a media availability after Friday’s meeting, Livingstone thanked Clements for her work.
“She’s been an unbelievable partner in all that we’ve worked on this year, particularly in the last couple of months with everything we’ve done with the pandemic,” Livingstone said.
Livingstone also gave the board an update on Give Light, the university’s ongoing fundraising campaign. Livingstone said the pandemic has slowed down donations somewhat, but this will mark the university’s second-highest year for fundraising. As of April 30, Give Light had raised $864.3 million toward Baylor’s $1.1 billion goal. The Baylor Academic Challenge, created last year as part of a $100 million gift in support of the comprehensive campaign, has funded nine new endowed chair positions so far, and the university is working on adding six more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.