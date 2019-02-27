Baylor University President Linda Livingstone has picked a Baylor graduate and scientist as the school’s next provost, or chief academic officer, a position that has been in turmoil for three years.
Nancy Brickhouse, who served as provost of Saint Louis University from 2015 to 2018, will assume the Baylor role May 1, Livingstone announced Wednesday. The position has turned over five times in the last four years, with interim and permanent provosts coming and going, and is now headed by a duo of interim leaders.
Brickhouse has a record of expanding research activity in higher education, which fits with the goals of Livingstone's academic plan. Before taking the top academic job at the Catholic university in St. Louis, she had previously logged 27 years of work in senior administrative positions at the University of Delaware. She earned her bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Baylor. At Purdue University, she earned her master’s degree in chemistry and her doctorate in science education.
“With a deep background in both teaching and research as well as ties to Baylor as an undergraduate, we are extremely pleased that Dr. Brickhouse will be our next provost,” Livingstone said in a statement. “Our aspirations are great as we grow Baylor’s research impact while maintaining our strong tradition of undergraduate education in an unambiguously Christian environment. Dr. Brickhouse not only understands this distinctiveness, but embraces the belief that the world — and higher education in particular — needs a Baylor. We look forward to benefiting from her experiences as an academic leader, scholar and advocate for Christian higher education.”
Livingstone’s plan calls for a sharp increase in graduate and doctoral student population and dedicated fundraising for academic research. The $1.3 billion endowment will need to be doubled, and new academic facilities must be built in order to achieve the ultimate goal: tier-one status, denoting Baylor as an institution conducting constant research.
In the next five years, Livingstone’s goal is called “Illuminate,” a plan meant to bolster Baylor’s Christian mission, undergraduate offerings, research visibility and human performance in arts and athletics.
“I am deeply honored to be selected to lead Baylor’s academic endeavors at such an exciting time in the history of Baylor,” Brickhouse said in a statement. “The vision President Livingstone and her team have cast for the University is bold and aggressive under Illuminate, Baylor’s academic strategic plan. I look forward to working with the faculty, administration and Board of Regents to achieve Baylor’s rightful place in higher education as a distinguished Christian research university.”
At Saint Louis, Brickhouse's work in the first year of a coordinated effort led on the matter to a 9 percent increase in research expenditures, the university said. She created a task force to plan for the STEM fields, which led to a new building key for the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
The university said her work includes a faculty development program designed to support women faculty and historically underrepresented people in full professor and leadership positions.
Meanwhile, Baylor is looking for stability in its top academic hire. Since 2015, the position of Baylor’s chief academic officer has been a rotating chair of new hires and interims.
In 2015, then-President Ken Starr brought on Edwin Trevathan, a pediatric neurologist also from Saint Louis University, a Jesuit school of 8,000 undergraduate students and 6,000 graduate students.
Trevathan replaced interim provost David Garland, who had served after Elizabeth Davis stepped down to become president of Furman University in South Carolina.
Less than eight months into the job, Trevathan resigned, saying the position was “not a good fit.”
His resignation came amid tense faculty debate over whether and how the university should pursue a more diverse campus.
Todd Still, dean of Truett Seminary, served as interim until May 16, 2016 when Starr hired Greg Jones, a Duke Divinity School strategist and administrator. Jones also served as executive vice president of Baylor.
Ten days later, the board of regents fired Starr amid a sexual assault scandal and tapped Jones to lead a task force on “spiritual life and character formation.” In June 2017, shortly after Livingstone began her presidency, Jones resigned.
Livingstone named dean of Baylor’s school of education Michael McLendon as interim provost, but he resigned nine months later, citing personal and medical reasons.
Livingstone then appointed two top Baylor administrators to serve in different capacities in the provost’s office.
Gary Mortenson, dean of the school of music, was named acting vice provost of administration. And Gary Carini, vice provost of graduate professional education, was tasked with focusing on Livingstone’s academic strategic plan, which was unveiled last summer.
Check back at wacotrib.com for updates to this story and read the full story in Wednesday's Tribune-Herald.