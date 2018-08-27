Baylor police are seeking information from the public to aid in the investigation of a sexual assault reported last Thursday at Baylor University.
An alert was sent out to students Friday afternoon notifying students about a reported sexual assault that reportedly occurred between 6 and 7 p.m. the day before around North Russell Residence Hall and the Dutton Avenue parking garage. Police said the exact location of the assault is unknown.
The woman was approached by a man, who grabbed her wrist and assaulted her before he ran from the area, Baylor police said.
Baylor spokeswoman Tonya Hudson said Baylor police continue to actively investigate the report and are trying to gather as many details as possible. Police reported the suspect is only described as a man with a ponytail.
“This is an active investigation and additional details are not available at this time," Baylor police released in a statement. "If anyone has information related to the incident, we ask that they contact the Baylor University Police Department at 254-710-2222."
Authorities are asking students and faculty to be aware of the report and to take proactive measures to encourage safety. Faculty, staff and students are encouraged to report any suspicious persons or vehicles that were spotted near North Russell Residence Hall or Dutton Street parking garage at the time of the assault.