Douglas V. Henry, who has served since last summer as interim dean of the Honors College at Baylor University, has been selected to serve as dean in an official capacity.
The announcement was made by Baylor University Provost Nancy Brickhouse. Henry succeeds Thomas S. Hibbs, who is now president of the University of Dallas.
“Dr. Henry will continue the strong legacy of the Honors College in providing students with a transformative education while also supporting Baylor’s drive to elevate the significance of our scholarship and our Christian witness in the world,” Brickhouse said.
Henry said he is grateful for the steadfast support of transformative undergraduate education by Baylor President Linda A. Livingstone and Brickhouse.
“I share their commitment to the highest caliber of stewardship for the Honors College, one of the many bright spots of mission-driven excellence at Baylor,” Henry said. “I am humbled at the opportunity to serve my colleagues and students as dean. I’m also eager to do everything I can to help us rally around bold aspirations.”
Before his service as interim dean, Henry had served since 2012 as associate dean of the Honors College, with responsibilities for academic administration, enrollment management and scholarships. He also served as acting dean during the fall 2018 semester. He has taught students in all four of the Honors College programs.
Henry received his Bachelor of Arts in religion from Oklahoma Baptist University and a master’s and doctorate in philosophy from Vanderbilt University. In 2001, he joined the Baylor faculty, serving as associate director and later director of Baylor’s Institute for Faith and Learning.
He served six years as faculty steward of Brooks Residential College, providing comprehensive leadership to residents as a live-in faculty member, along with his wife, Michele L. Henry, professor of choral music education and director of the music education division in the Baylor School of Music, and their son, Zachary.
