For the eighth time, Baylor University attained elite honor roll status as a 2019 Great College to Work For, according to a new survey by The Great Colleges to Work For program.
The results, released in a special insert of The Chronicle of Higher Education, are based on a survey of 236 colleges and universities. Only 85 institutions achieved “Great College to Work For” recognition, with 42 named to the honor roll as the standouts in their size categories. Baylor is included in the large university category with 10,000 or more students.
The Great Colleges to Work For survey is one of the largest and most respected workplace recognition programs in the country. Now in its 12th year, it recognizes the colleges that get top ratings from their employees regarding workplace practices and policies.
Baylor was cited on the honor roll in 11 categories this year: collaborative governance; compensation and benefits; confidence in senior leadership; facilities, workspaces and security; job satisfaction and support; professional/career development programs; respect and appreciation; supervisor/department chair relationship; teaching environment; tenure clarity and process; and work/life balance.
“Baylor University’s mission challenges us with a call to excellence,” said Baylor President Linda A. Livingstone, Ph.D. “The Baylor family of faculty and staff commit their time and talents creating a caring community dedicated to leadership, service, academic excellence and Christian commitment.
“Beyond the privilege of educating men and women to be leaders and servants throughout the world, employees enjoy an active community, stability, investments in employee success and outstanding benefits — all of which make Baylor a Great College to Work For.”
The Great Colleges survey results are based on a two-part assessment process: an institutional questionnaire that captures employment data and workplace policies from each institution, and a survey administered to faculty, administrators and professional support staff. The primary factor in deciding whether an institution received recognition was the employee feedback.
For more information and to view all the results of the survey, visit the Great College Program website at www.greatcollegesprogram.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.