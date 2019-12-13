One of Baylor’s beloved live mascots, Lady the black bear, is back home recovering after receiving treatment for a benign tumor.
Lady and older sister, Joy, came to Baylor from West Coast Game Park in Oregon as cubs in 2002 and 2001, respectively. Doctors discovered the 2-by-5-inch tumor near Lady’s heart in June during a routine exam with veterinarians at Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences.
Baylor University announced the treatment Wednesday. Since then, students have taken to social media to wish Lady well.
Lady is back at her enclosure on campus after receiving tomotherapy at the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital. The treatment targets tumors while minimizing radiation exposure to surrounding healthy tissues.
“Tomotherapy is something that basically is a radiation therapy, but it’s a special radiation therapy because what we do is we get a CT scan and that gives us this beautiful 3D image that we reconstruct,” said Jill Heatley, the college’s zoological medicine specialist. “Then the radiation oncologist, the specialist, goes through and recreates that entire thing [in] 3D imagery and then kind of colors that in to say exactly where that radiation therapy is going to go, pinpoint exactly where it needs to go and know where it doesn’t need to go.”
From there, veterinarians were able to give Lady's tumor a low dose of radiation.
“It’s not causing any issues with her heart or her lungs, and that’s because of early detection,” university spokeswoman Lori Fogleman said during a Facebook Live update Thursday. “This kind of tumor, thymoma, is asymptomatic and they’re usually not found until they’re causing some issues with breathing or with heart function.”
Lady has been recovering indoors and should be back to herself soon, said Dakota Farquhar-Caddell, who oversees the Baylor Bear Program that provides care for the school's bears.
“We got cleared to give her some soft foods,” Farquhar-Caddell said during the Facebook update. “Some of our caregivers gave her a buffet of soft, mushy foods, and applesauce is proving to be the thing that she is loving. So we’re giving her all the applesauce she wants.”
Farquhar-Caddell said caregivers will continue to feed Lady soft foods for a few days, then work their way back up to an omnivorous diet including raw meat.
“Right now, we think Lady is back at 80% energy,” he said.
Farquhar-Caddell said Lady and Joy seem to miss each other any time they are separated for veterinary care.
“Lady is a very active bear,” he said. “She likes to roam and explore, she likes to get up on her hind legs and paw at objects and dig through things. There was no way to tell this from the outside.”
Farquhar-Caddell said the staff was told the tumor would have been unlikely to cause Lady any pain or health issues unless it reached two or three times the size it was when it was found.
“Now that we’ve caught it way early on, we’ve been able to manage it,” Farquhar-Caddell said. “It hasn’t grown any since we found it, which is really positive.”
Lady’s health will be reevaluated in 90 days. Until then, Baylor students and alumni can send cards and well wishes to Joy and Lady Bear at 1 Bear Place, 97185, Waco, TX, 76798.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.