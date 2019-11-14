Education research and technology company EAB has honored Baylor University as a co-winner of the 2019 Student Success Collaborative-Technology Pioneer Award, which recognizes Baylor as an institution that consistently is on the leading edge when it comes to technology by testing new solutions to advance student success.
Representatives from Baylor University and the Paul L. Foster Success Center were in Washington, D.C., recently to accept the Technology Pioneer Award at the Student Success Collaborative’s summit, CONNECTED, a three-day gathering of nearly 900 leaders from community colleges and four-year colleges and universities across the country.
This is the sixth year in a row that EAB has awarded standout achievements in student success. Awardees are chosen from among the colleges, universities and individuals that use EAB’s student success management system. Along with Baylor, Trident Technical College, a public community college with its main campus in Charleston, South Carolina, was a recipient of the Technology Pioneer Award.
Baylor’s Student Success Collaborative (SSC) effort combines technology, research and predictive analytics to improve how faculty and staff support students in reaching their academic goals.
Statistics on retention and graduation from the Office of Institutional Research and Testing show that:
- The retention rate among all Baylor undergraduates from fall 2018 to fall 2019 held steady at 91.6%, which remains the highest ever at the university.
- The four-year graduation rate among the fall 2015 cohort rose nearly 5 percentage points to a record 68.2%.
- The six-year graduation rate for the fall 2013 cohort was 78.1%.
Another Baylor student success initiative is the New2BU Survey, taken this fall by 97% of new students. Using the EAB/Navigate system, Baylor faculty, staff and student leaders were able to reach out to new students to ensure they had connections to resources and opportunities.
