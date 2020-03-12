Baylor University has been ranked on the Peace Corps’ list of top volunteer-producing colleges and universities in 2020, coming in at No. 21 among medium-sized schools. Currently, 17 Baylor alumni are serving as Peace Corps volunteers in countries around the world.
“These schools are institutions that emphasize being global citizens and service-minded students,” Peace Corps Director Jody Olsen said. “I am excited to know the graduates coming from Peace Corps’ Top Colleges are using their skills to make a positive impact on their communities at home and abroad.”
Since the agency’s founding in 1961, about 215 Baylor alumni have served abroad as Peace Corps volunteers.
Baylor alumnus Preston Anderson, a 2016 graduate with a BBA in entrepreneurship/finance, is serving with Peace Corps as a community economic development volunteer in Peru. Baylor’s service-minded culture has been instrumental to his Peace Corps service, Anderson said.
“Baylor has a huge service-oriented culture and inspires its students to actively seek opportunities to take what they’ve learned in the classroom and apply it to communities in need at home and abroad,” Anderson said. “With a Baylor business degree in finance and social entrepreneurship under my belt, I have been able to confidently facilitate entrepreneurship and financial education classes in the Northern Andes of Peru with Peace Corps.”
Anderson joins the 368 Texans currently serving in the Peace Corps. More than 8,174 Texans have served in the Peace Corps since 1961.
Baylor alumna Kaylon Emeary, a 2013 neuroscience graduate with a minor in Spanish, served for more than two years as a Peace Corps volunteer in the Samaná peninsula of the Dominican Republic, noting that her varied experiences at Baylor provided a path to serving abroad. She did a semester abroad in Argentina.
During her senior year, it was an elective class — Methods in Teaching English as a Second Language (ESL), taught by School of Education Professor Richard Strot — that gave her the inspiration to join Peace Corps.
“I was inspired by the stories Professor Strot shared about his service (as a Peace Corps volunteer) in Colombia,” Emeary said. “Little did I know that those experiences of learning Spanish, teaching English to native Spanish speakers, taking my first-ever flight and living with host families and rubbing elbows while sharing meals with students from around the world would plant a seed in me to do international development in the education sector as a Peace Corps volunteer.”
