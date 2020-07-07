Twelve Baylor University professors have been honored with Outstanding Faculty Awards for their teaching, scholarship and contributions to the academic community for the 2019-20 academic year.

The Outstanding Faculty Awards recognize the best all-around professors — including non-tenure track, tenured and tenure-track faculty — based on teaching capabilities, research achievement, time spent with students, and church and community service.

Each of the honorees will receive an award of $2,500, a citation and recognition by their department.

Teaching (tenured) — Sara Alexander, Ph.D., professor of anthropology, College of Arts & Sciences.

Yang Li, Ph.D., associate professor of electrical and computer engineering, School of Engineering and Computer Science.

Horace Maxile, Ph.D., associate professor of music theory, School of Music.

Teaching (tenure track) — Edward Polson, Ph.D., assistant professor of social work, Diana R. Garland School of Social Work.

Teaching (non-tenure track) Anne Spence, Ph.D., assistant chair and clinical associate professor of mechanical engineering, School of Engineering and Computer Science.

Scott Spinks, Ph.D., senior lecturer in Spanish, College of Arts & Sciences.

Edward Taylor, Ph.D., senior lecturer in music theory, School of Music.

Scholarship — Kenichi Hatakeyama, Ph.D., associate professor of physics, College of Arts & Sciences.

Emily Hunter, Ph.D., associate professor of management, Hankamer School of Business.

Danielle Parrish, Ph.D., associate professor of social work, Diana R. Garland School of Social Work.

Scholarship (non-tenured tenure track) — Howard Lee, Ph.D., assistant professor of physics, College of Arts & Sciences.

Significant Contributions to the Academic Community — Randall Umstead, D.M.A., The Charles W. Evans Chair in Voice, associate professor of voice and associate dean for academic affairs, School of Music.

