Twelve Baylor University professors have been honored with Outstanding Faculty Awards for their teaching, scholarship and contributions to the academic community for the 2019-20 academic year.
The Outstanding Faculty Awards recognize the best all-around professors — including non-tenure track, tenured and tenure-track faculty — based on teaching capabilities, research achievement, time spent with students, and church and community service.
Each of the honorees will receive an award of $2,500, a citation and recognition by their department.
Teaching (tenured) — Sara Alexander, Ph.D., professor of anthropology, College of Arts & Sciences.
Yang Li, Ph.D., associate professor of electrical and computer engineering, School of Engineering and Computer Science.
Horace Maxile, Ph.D., associate professor of music theory, School of Music.
Teaching (tenure track) — Edward Polson, Ph.D., assistant professor of social work, Diana R. Garland School of Social Work.
Teaching (non-tenure track) — Anne Spence, Ph.D., assistant chair and clinical associate professor of mechanical engineering, School of Engineering and Computer Science.
Scott Spinks, Ph.D., senior lecturer in Spanish, College of Arts & Sciences.
Edward Taylor, Ph.D., senior lecturer in music theory, School of Music.
Scholarship — Kenichi Hatakeyama, Ph.D., associate professor of physics, College of Arts & Sciences.
Emily Hunter, Ph.D., associate professor of management, Hankamer School of Business.
Danielle Parrish, Ph.D., associate professor of social work, Diana R. Garland School of Social Work.
Scholarship (non-tenured tenure track) — Howard Lee, Ph.D., assistant professor of physics, College of Arts & Sciences.
Significant Contributions to the Academic Community — Randall Umstead, D.M.A., The Charles W. Evans Chair in Voice, associate professor of voice and associate dean for academic affairs, School of Music.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.