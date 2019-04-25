Plans to renovate Baylor University’s Tidwell Bible Building, with its distinctive limestone panels, beautiful stained glass and slightly musty smell, came $15 million closer to completion Thursday.
The building, with its iconic, skinny structure and 68 carved limestone panels, was built by Baylor alumni in 1954 and has not been renovated since.
The Kansas-based Sunderland Foundation donated $15 million for a planned $20 million renovation project. The building is well known for the limestone carvings of biblical scenes on its facade and for housing the university’s religion classes. Regents and faculty attended a brief presentation Thursday afternoon in front of the building. Michelle Buckner, a member of the foundation’s board of trustees and an alumna of Baylor’s religion department, said in a press release the project holds personal significance for her.
“Since 1945, The Sunderland Foundation has been awarding grants to universities, hospitals and nonprofits to help fund the spaces in which they work,” Buckner wrote in the press release. “This renovation of Tidwell Bible Building fit that mission perfectly.”
History Department Chairman Barry Hankins attended classes in Tidwell as a student until 1983, then returned as a professor in 1996.
“The iconic nature of it is because it does house religion, and every student has to take two religion courses,” Hankins said. “Virtually every student in the last 60 years has had a class in this building.”
The beloved building has its share of issues, from leaking ceilings to temperamental air conditioning and space-use constraints, he said. The building has received technology upgrades over the years, but the flooring and walls have remained unchanged.
“We’ve seen some preliminary plans that look really good for how office space and classroom space would be better utilized,” Hankins said.
He said the building’s Miller Chapel is often underutilized now that the campus has more chapels for students to choose from.
“It’s a great building, and we’re happy that we get to keep it, but we’re glad that it’s going to be totally renovated,” Hankins said.
Infrastructure, wiring and plumbing will all receive updates, and the building will receive a new elevator that goes to the top floor. Additions will include a new prayer chapel on the top floor and a Sunderland Academic Center, which will house additional meeting and work spaces as well as administrative and faculty offices.
The stained glass windows in Miller Chapel will be preserved, but the chapel will be repurposed. Baylor President Linda Livingstone said the building’s limestone carvings will be preserved as well.
“It is a beautiful and historic facility, and an important building on our campus,” Livingstone said. “It’s symbolic in many ways of who we are and what it means to be at Baylor.”