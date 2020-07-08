Baylor University has announced the faculty, students and staff who will dive deep into the university’s historic ties to slavery and re-evaluate the university’s monuments and statues.
Alicia D.H. Monroe, a regent and university provost and senior vice president for academic and faculty affairs, will co-chair the commission with Gary Mortenson, dean of Baylor School of Music, and Walter Abercrombie, associate athletics director for the Baylor B Association a former NFL running back.
The Baylor Board of Regents voted June 26 to create the 29-person commission and passed a resolution acknowledging that the university’s key founders owned slaves or advocated for slavery.
Regents acknowledged that three founders — the university namesake Judge R.E.B. Baylor, the Rev. James Huckins and the Rev. William M. Tryon — along with most of the institution’s trustees and early leaders, owned slaves or were in support of slavery.
The commission will evaluate monuments, statues and displays throughout Baylor’s campus with ties to that racist history and make recommendations, which could range from relocation, to providing more historical context in the same site, to removal.
The commission will also document its findings and eventually present a complete history of Baylor’s founders and early leaders and their ties to slavery and racial injustice. The commission will make its final report to the regents and President Linda Livingstone by December 20.
Mia Moody-Ramirez, chair of journalism, public relations and new media at Baylor, said as a former student and current professor, she is excited to serve on the commission.
“I want to see Baylor improve and work on the areas we need to work on, so of course I’m willing to work on the commission and do whatever we need to do,” Ramirez said.
She said she has served on committees at Baylor before that started strong, but ultimately did not accomplish what she had hoped.
“To me, this seems like it’s more intentional,” Ramirez said.
Ramirez said the commission is no starting from scratch, but building off of existing research into the university’s past. History professor Michael Parrish, who also serves on the commission, specializes in Civil War history, Texas history and southern history.
“This is just a matter of piecing it all together into one report and then deciding what to do with that information,” Ramirez said. “But I think it’s very doable, and I think it’s good we’re doing it in a short amount of time. When you stretch things out, people tend to forget about it.”
Lexy Bogney, secretary and community coordination chair for the Baylor NAACP, will serve on the commission while finishing her senior year at Baylor. She said she will use her own experiences as a student leader and a student of color to inform her role.
“Mainly, I’m thinking about how Baylor can acknowledge its history,” Bogney said. “I wouldn’t say I want name changes and building changes and the removal of statues, because I feel like that takes away from what students are really asking for.”
Bogney said in her experience, Black students do want Baylor to acknowledge its history, but also use that history to move forward and offer its students of color more support. She said racial and political tensions were already high in fall 2018, her first semester on campus, and professors sometimes single out Black students without fully realizing what they are doing. She said too often, trying to bring attention to the issues at hand gets met with a public convinced Baylor’s private university status means students of color should just, in her words, “suck it up.”
“As a student, that’s the feeling,” Bogney said.
