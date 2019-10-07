Baylor University has extended President Linda Livingstone’s contract for five years.
Livingstone, Baylor’s 15th president and the first woman to hold the position, started in 2017. Her new contract will run through May 31, 2024. Livingstone thanked the Baylor Board of Regents and spoke about the university’s plans in a press release.
“Working alongside our faculty and staff, we have made significant progress toward recognition as an R1, Tier 1 institution and in raising significant financial support for our Christian mission to educate students for worldwide leadership and service,” Livingstone said.
Livingstone oversaw the creation of Baylor academic strategic plan, called Illuminate, and the university’s fundraising campaign, called Give Light.
“When we do Illuminate, the academic strategic plan and Give Light, you know you’re doing something that will have an impact on the university for many, many years to come,” Livingstone said
Livingstone said the university is about halfway through the Give Light campaign.
“It’s good to have that longer runway in front of you, to know you’ll have the time to implement those and to prepare for what comes ahead of those,” she said.
The contract includes two optional automatic one-year extensions.
“These long-term contract extensions reflect the tremendous positive momentum Baylor has experienced over the past two-plus years under our current University leadership,” Board of Regents Chair Jerry Clements said.
Livingstone formerly worked as a tenured faculty member and associate dean of graduate programs at Baylor’s Hankamer School of Business from 1991 to 2002. She has also worked as a dean and professor of management at The George Washington University School of Business, dean and professor of management at Pepperdine University’s Graziadio School of Business and Management.
“Dr. Livingstone is an exemplar of Baylor’s Christian mission,” Clements said. “Stability in leadership is critically important as we aspire for success as a top-tier university in academics, research and athletics and to reach the $1.1 billion goal of our Give Light philanthropic campaign.”
Livingstone’s contract includes performance incentives in addition to base salary, but Baylor does not disclose specific contract terms. New contract terms for Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mack B. Rhoades IV and head football coach Matt Rhule were announced last week.
