International students have difficult decisions to make now that many classes have shifted online, changing visa laws could leave them high and dry, and COVID-19 has spread throughout the United States.
Last fall, 949 international students attended Baylor University’s growing program and 1,000 American Baylor students went abroad. This spring, those abroad returned home abruptly in March, and international students in the United States faced the dilemma of whether to return home.
About 500 of Baylor’s international students stayed in Waco, including about 200 who stayed on campus, after all Baylor classes shifted online, said Mark Bryant, director of international student and scholar services. Some others remained in the United States but went to stay with family outside Waco, he said.
“A lot of the work now is answering just an enormous number of emails from students saying ‘Well, here is my situation,’” Bryant said. “‘I went home, can I get back?’ ‘I found a flight so I can go home that leaves in two weeks. If I go home, will I be able to come back?’”
Jinni Tang, who just earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in public health in a joint program, said her last semester was a live lesson in how unprepared the world was for a pandemic.
“I think now it’s really hard for students to go home,” Tang said. “The border has been closed, and the ticket is super expensive to go back to China now.”
Tang moved to Waco from Shanghai, and is among the 567 students from China or Hong Kong who attended Baylor last fall. She said she plans to move to Houston in August as she pursues a Ph.D. but is not sure whether her classes will be in-person or online.
Changing travel restrictions and student visa policies have make things more complicated. In May, the Trump administration announced plans to further restrict legal immigration and curb the Optional Practical Training program. The program allows international students to work for up to a year in a job directly related to their field of study without the need for a work visa, separate from their student visa.
Baylor, for one, is expecting a 30% to 40% drop in enrollment of new international students in the fall, said Jeffrey Hamilton, vice provost for global engagement and The Jo Murphy Chair in International Education.
“Our retention of returning students is very, very high, so our overall number isn’t going to drop even by that,” Hamilton said. “But other universities are seeing anywhere from 50% to 80% drops in international enrollment.”
He said there is now a backlog of visa applications after consulates and embassies closed throughout spring, particularly in Asia and South America, and he expects most new students to defer until January.
“They’re open now, but appointment times have been pushed pretty far out,” Hamilton said. “It’s going to be difficult to get one in time for the start of fall classes in many parts of the world.”
Hamilton said some students chose to leave because of the uncertainty, taking their fall classes online and hoping to return in January if possible.
Very little financial aid is available to international students in the United States, and they have to demonstrate they can cover the cost of attending Baylor, including their cost of living, and mostly pay tuition out of pocket.
“At any point, they can be denied,” Bryant said.
Joseph Thangraj, a 28-year-old geosciences graduate student from Mumbai, India, is in his fourth year at Baylor. He was able to bring Baylor computers home and continue his work remotely. His department asked him to err on the side of caution and not travel this summer.
“If some rule changes while you’re outside, that could seriously affect your education or your Ph.D.,” Thangraj said. “We keep checking the news constantly.”
He said while he has had years to make friends in Waco, international students can easily feel isolated. When the campus closed, the group activities and intramural soccer games his department planned came to a stop, and maintaining social contact became difficult.
“When I first came, I hardly knew people over here,” Thangraj said. “I have a car now, but at first I didn’t have a car. As an international student, I think that getting basic stuff can be quite difficult for an international student. If it’s the first year for someone, they might find it difficult to ask for help because they don’t know people outside their department.”
He said he tries to focus on things he can control instead of the things he cannot.
“Being away from family, on top of that you’re hoping your research is valuable and you can make the most out of it, and staying safe,” Thangraj said. “Those are the top three things running around an international student’s head.”
Himasha Mariann Perera, a chemistry graduate student from Sri Lanka, planned to visit home this summer before the pandemic hit. But she cannot risk it because she needs to have access to the Trakselis Laboratory for Research on DNA Replication and Repair for her experiments, a requirement for her to finish her Ph.D. Like Thangraj, she said she had worried about Optional Practical Training and other temporary work authorizations long before the pandemic.
“I think even before COVID-19 there were concerns about OPT being canceled, H1-B (temporary work) visas being canceled,” Perera said. “It was always in the back of my mind, but now it’s really alarming. I see posts on Twitter, on Facebook, everywhere, of people not wanting international students working.”
