Baylor University named three professors as Master Teachers — the highest honor granted to Baylor faculty members for sustained excellence in teaching.
Recipients are Robert F. Darden III, Bachelor of Science in education, ’76, M.J., professor of journalism, public relations and new media; Anne-Marie Schultz, Ph.D., professor of philosophy and director of the Baylor Interdisciplinary Core; and Charles A. Weaver III, B.S. ’84, Ph.D., professor and chair of psychology and neuroscience.
Darden is an award-winning teacher, researcher, author of more than two dozen books and founder of the Black Gospel Music Restoration Project at Baylor (BGMRP), the world’s largest initiative to identify, acquire, scan, digitize, catalog and make accessible America’s fast-vanishing legacy of vinyl from gospel music’s “Golden Age.”
Darden earned his bachelor of science in education (secondary education) from Baylor in 1976 and a master’s in journalism from the University of North Texas in 1978. He has been on the Baylor faculty since 1988 and has received nearly all of the university’s teaching and research awards including Outstanding Professor (2016, teaching; 2008, research).
Under his direction, Baylor’s Black Gospel Music Restoration Project has grown to more than 14,000 digitized items. The BGMRP also provides gospel music for the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C.
Schultz started her Baylor teaching career as an assistant professor of philosophy in 1993, the year she was privileged to watch her department chair and mentor, Robert Baird, receive the distinction of Master Teacher at the first university faculty meeting she attended.
Schultz is a 1988 Phi Beta Kappa and summa cum laude graduate of Trinity University in San Antonio, where she double-majored in English and philosophy.
In 1999, Schultz became the first female faculty member to receive tenure in the department of philosophy at Baylor. In 2013, she became the first woman in Baylor’s history to receive promotion to full professor of philosophy. She has served the university as graduate program director of philosophy (2005-08) and director of the Baylor Interdisciplinary Core (BIC) program (2008 to present).
Weaver, who has been at Baylor University since 1989, serves as professor and chair of the department of psychology and neuroscience.
He is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Baylor, receiving his Bachelor of Science degree in psychology in 1984. He earned his master’s and doctorate in psychology from the University of Colorado in 1986 and 1988, respectively.
Weaver has published dozens of scientific articles and two books and delivered more than 200 professional and scientific presentations.
In 2012, he was named a Baylor Fellow, a program within Baylor’s Academy of Teaching and Learning that recognizes professors across the disciplinary spectrum who exemplify excellence in teaching and are committed to pedagogical innovation, inspirational teaching and the cultivation of these among Baylor faculty.
