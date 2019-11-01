With the recent death of Mark Hurd casting a pall over their fall meeting Friday, the Baylor University Board of Regents honored their fellow regent and approved funding for the first phases of a welcome center named for Hurd and his wife and for new basketball facilities.
The board watched a video tribute to Hurd, a 1979 Baylor graduate, CEO of Oracle and vice chair of the board, who died Oct. 18. Hurd had been on the board of regents five years and donated funds for the Hurd Tennis Building and Hurd Tennis Center.
He and his wife, Paula, gave one of the largest gifts in Baylor history to help fund the Mark and Paula Hurd Welcome Center, a 100,000-square-foot complex to be built at University Parks Drive and the Interstate 35 frontage road. On Friday, the board approved spending $5 million to kick off the first phase of the project, which includes design work and infrastructure.
The welcome center will cost an estimated $60 million and should be open by spring 2022. It will be designed to attract visitors, prospective students, parents and alumni, and to represent the "front door" of Baylor, Regent chair Jerry Clements said after the meeting.
"For the past five years, Mark Hurd served tirelessly and selflessly on the Baylor Board of Regents," Clements said. "He genuinely loved and cared for Baylor and contributed his time, strategic leadership and treasure to help achieve Baylor's vision for the future as a preeminent Christian research university."
She said the board will name a replacement for Hurd in May.
Populous, the architectural firm that designed Baylor's McLane Stadium, is designing the welcome center.
The board also approved $8.6 million for phase 1 of the Baylor Basketball Pavilion, which also includes money for design, infrastructure, space programming for the pavilion and Basketball Performance Centers and development of a construction schedule, according to a Baylor press release.
The architect for the project is AECOM, a Kansas City, Missouri, firm, and the projected budget for the new facilities is $105 million, according to the press release.
The project includes a 150,000-square-foot fieldhouse with a seating capacity of 7,000, less than the Ferrell Center's 10,400. There also will be practice and office facilities for women's and men's basketball programs and shared sports performance facilities, Baylor officials have said.
