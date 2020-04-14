Baylor University announced sweeping budget cuts for the next fiscal year Tuesday afternoon.
In a video posted to the Baylor University official Twitter account, Baylor President Linda Livingstone said the university will cut between $65 million to $80 million from the university’s projected $750 million budget. The new fiscal year begins June 1.
Livingstone said the pandemic has caused a decline in overall revenue for the university, an increased need for financial aid for students and uncertainty about next semester’s enrollment numbers.
“In other words, most of our previously reliable sources of revenue, tuition, research grants and contracts, fundraising, and income from our investments and endowment, will almost certainly be significantly affected.”
The university will reduce academic, administration, operations, support services and athletic expenses. Livingstone said it’s not clear how many positions the university will cut. Baylor currently has 2,993 full-time employees.
“Last month, the president’s council and I asked the Baylor community to help us flatten the curve related to current expenditures and to slow Baylor’s rate of spending through the end of the current fiscal year,” Livingstone said. “We sincerely appreciate how you aggressively answered this call by helping the university reduce costs by $16 million. These efforts were extremely vital as we provided credits and refunds for our students interrupted semester, and dealt with many other unplanned costs related to COVID-19.”
A follow-up email sent to Baylor employees and posted online at baylor.edu/president/ gave more details.
Planned raises will be postponed until January, the university’s contribution for employees’ retirements plans will drop from 10.8% to 8% and overtime will be eliminated in all departments except public safety and police. The university will cut staff positions, adjunct faculty and temporary positions, and a hiring freeze will either defer or cut vacant positions, with a handful of exceptions the president’s council will determine.
The administration will review operating budgets across the university and attempt to refinance debt down the road. Construction on the planned $60 million Mark and Paula Hurd Welcome Center and a new basketball pavilion will be deferred, but architectural and planning work will continue. Work on the $20 million Tidwell Bible Building renovation will continue, but all other major capital projects will be postponed.
In addition, the university will make broad cuts to funds for travel, entertainment, meals and supplies, information technology and Ignite, the cloud-based system planned to be fully implemented in June 2020.
Following the announcement, Livingstone said the president’s council and board of regents based their decisions on industry experts who predict fall enrollment will drop because of COVID-19.
“We had been talking about the potential impact on the university, not just on Baylor, but at universities nationwide,” Livingstone said.
Baylor spokesman Jason Cook cited a McKinsey & Company article that predicts that nearly half of private not-for-profit universities could suffer budget shortfalls of more than 5%.
Livingstone said while all revenue sources have been hit, tuition is always Baylor’s biggest source.
She said that while universities experienced consequences during the 2008 financial crisis, the impact of COVID-19 doesn’t compare.
“We’ve shut down a big portion of the national economy, the international economy,” Livingstone said. “The impact is much broader. There’s even greater uncertainty.”
