Fresh off a national championship season, LSU defensive coordinator and associate head coach Dave Aranda will be named Baylor’s next head coach, according to multiple reports.
Both Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente and Louisiana head coach Billy Napier pulled their names out of consideration for the Baylor job on Thursday.
Baylor players and fans had voiced their support of Baylor defensive ends coach Joey McGuire to be promoted to head coach since Matt Rhule left to coach the NFL’s Carolina Panthers on Jan. 7.
Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades said he won’t comment until he names a new coach, but hiring one is urgent since Friday begins a 16-day period when coaches can visit recruits off-campus leading up to the Feb. 5 national signing day.
Baylor has signed 12 players in the 2020 class, including three who have already enrolled at the university this semester, but the Bears need more recruits to round out this year’s class.
Aranda, 43, completed his fourth year as LSU’s defensive coordinator with the Tigers’ 42-25 win over Clemson for the national championship. He had been mentioned as a candidate for several head coaching jobs in recent years, including Texas A&M in 2017 and most recently UNLV.
In January 2018, LSU reportedly signed him to a four-year contract for $2.5 million to stay as defensive coordinator, making him the highest-paid assistant in the country.
Aranda has produced some of the top defenses in the country during his tenure at LSU and previously as Wisconsin’s defensive coordinator in 2013-15.
The Tigers ranked 31st in total defense in 2019, but LSU produced one of the most prolific offenses in college football history behind Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow.
Aranda graduated from Redlands (Calif.) High School in 1994 and was a roommate of Texas coach Tom Herman at California Lutheran, where he graduated in 1999.
After serving as linebackers coach at Cal Lutheran from 1996-99 and as a graduate assistant at Texas Tech from 2000-02, he served as a linebackers coach at Houston under Art Briles in 2003-04.
Aranda went on to serve as defensive coordinator at Cal Lutheran in 2005-06, Delta State in 2007, Hawaii in 2010-11 and Utah State in 2012 before becoming Wisconsin’s defensive coordinator.
