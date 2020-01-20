After coming close to reaching the College Football Playoff, the Baylor Bears' future is now in the hands of a coach who knows how it feels to win it all.
Dave Aranda was introduced as the team's new head football coach Monday morning before an overflow crowd at the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium.
His welcome to Baylor came a week after he helped LSU win the national championship as defensive coordinator with a 42-25 win over Clemson at the Superdome in New Orleans.
“It's really, really hard to win, and it's even harder to win a national championship,” said Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades. “To be able to hire somebody that knows that, that gets that, that understands that, the hard work, the really slim, slim margin between winning and losing, I think it's something that is incredible. It's incredible for our program. I think it's incredible for our young men.”
Aranda, 43, becomes a head coach for the first time after coaching defense since his first job at Redlands High School in Southern California, his alma mater, in 1995. Since then, he's been a defensive coordinator at six colleges, including the last four seasons at national power LSU.
Aranda steps in for Matt Rhule, who became the NFL’s Carolina Panthers head coach on Jan. 7 after a remarkable rebuilding job in which he took the Bears from 1-11 in 2017 to 11-3 in 2019 and an appearance in the Big 12 championship game. With a 30-23 overtime loss to Oklahoma, Baylor missed its bid to make the CFP, but earned its first Sugar Bowl appearance since 1957.
After building some of the best defenses in the country at LSU, Aranda is looking forward to taking over a Baylor program that he believes fits his Christian values. Before Rhoades contacted him Jan. 9, Aranda already had some knowledge of Baylor because his daughter, Jaelyn, was considering attending the university.
“When we had our talks with the search committee, the number one question was, why Baylor?” Aranda said. “That was an easy answer for me. I have always wanted to be part of a program that was smart, tough and dependable. To be around people that believe in those same values, that are built in those values, you can go anywhere you want to go. With those intangibles, at the most basic level you could see that Baylor shared the same values as myself. To have the opportunity to coach with your Christian faith out front was a big pull.”
Aranda, who agreed to a six-year contract with Baylor, quickly jumped into recruiting after he was hired last Thursday. By Sunday, he had gotten his first verbal commitment from offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, who had previously committed to Michigan.
Aranda’s immediate priorities are to put together a coaching staff and complete the 2020 recruiting class as the Feb. 5 national signing day approaches.
He made it clear that he wants to keep defensive ends coach Joey McGuire on his staff. After winning three state championships at Cedar Hill High School, McGuire served on Rhule’s staff the past three seasons, and was the returning Baylor players’ favorite to be named head coach before Aranda was hired.
“We’re doing everything we can to keep Joey here,” Aranda said. “I have a lot of respect for Joey. Our talks have been very transparent and very direct. I told him I want him here, so I think along with Mack Rhoades we’re putting together something that will illustrate that to him. I’m hopeful that it works out.”
While Aranda has experience recruiting in Texas, he wants to hire assistants who also have strong connections to high school coaches in the state.
“I'm really focused on getting the right people,” Aranda said. “As that presents itself, I think there's a lot of interest. And I'm surprised and really flattered by the interest from all across the country. And we've got to make sure it's the right fit for Baylor, for the state of Texas and the Texas High School Football Coaches Association. And we're in the process of doing that right now.”
Aranda plans to run a multiple offense at Baylor, much as LSU did with Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow during the past 15-0 season.
With seven starters returning, offense should be a strength for the Bears next season as veteran quarterback Charlie Brewer, running backs Trestan Ebner and John Lovett, and wide receivers Tyquan Thornton and RJ Sneed all return.
“I'd like for the offense to have the element of putting pressure on the defense at all times,” Aranda said. “So we can do that by formation. We can do that by personnel groups. We can do that by tempo. We want the defense to have to defend every blade of grass. We want to be on the attack.”
Aranda will have much more rebuilding to do defensively as all-Big 12 linebacker Terrel Bernard and cornerback Raleigh Texada are the only two returning starters. All-America defensive end James Lynch and all-Big 12 safety Grayland Arnold decided to forgo their senior years to declare for the NFL draft.
“I knew of the defensive departures,” Aranda said. “But I look at the student-athletes that have played and the playing time that they had last year, and the experience that is coming back, I think it's something to build upon. I think there are good recruiting classes that are in the wings that are ready to make their mark. I think defense will be a strength this year.”
As he watched Baylor’s 2019 season, he noticed the togetherness of the team and the effort they put into every play. Picked sixth in the Big 12 preseason poll, the Bears overachieved with their second-place finish behind Oklahoma as their 11 wins tied the school record.
“When you watch film of Baylor football, you saw them out-hustle and out-effort and outwork people,” Aranda said. “As a coach, you want people to say that about your team. And so there was none better than Baylor University football and so you noticed that right away.”
After meeting with the players following his Thursday arrival, he could sense the bond the players shared.
“When I was standing in front of them, you could tell how close of a team they were,” Aranda said. “You could see the togetherness and the cohesiveness that was evident in that game film or that TV copy film we were looking at. And so I told them that I wanted to earn their trust and I want to be a part of them.”
Aranda steps into a much better situation than Rhule in 2016 when he had to rebuild a depleted roster following the university’s sexual assault scandal that led to former coach Art Briles’ firing in 2016.
Aranda recently reached out to Rhule to discuss the job and get some insight on how he rebuilt the Baylor football program and the culture he created.
“Here's a guy that I would aspire to be,” Aranda said. “And so when I had the chance to talk to him, it was really fulfilling for me. And you could tell right away, such a great person. He has built such a great foundation here. I'm excited about taking the next step in that foundation and furthering the progress that he's made.”
Aranda said Rhoades has already informed him of the NCAA investigation stemming from the sexual assault scandal. The NCAA hasn’t yet ruled on Baylor’s case.
“He (Rhoades) was very transparent about that,” Aranda said. “From the facts that are out that are available right now, I think he shared that and I’m comfortable about where things are.”
The Bears are looking at a much tougher schedule this season beginning with the Sept. 5 season opener against Mississippi followed by October road trips to Oklahoma and Texas and back-to-back games in November at Iowa State and West Virginia.
But Aranda is ready to make the plunge and try to take the Bears to even higher places than they reached in 2019.
“I think if we can have half the success that Chip and Joanna have had in Waco we'll be all right,” Aranda said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.