McLennan Community College is in the process of distributing $2.45 million from a federal COVID-19 relief package to students, with another $2.7 million earmarked for the college to offset lost revenue and increased costs.
College officials decided to make the majority of the student aid money available to Pell Grant recipients, who generally are the students with the greatest financial need. The new relief grants are intended for students financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, either by loss of jobs, reduced work hours or unexpected expenses caused by changes in their education, such as many colleges' shift from classroom to online instruction.
MCC signed an agreement May 5 allowing it to receive the federal aid, Financial Services Director Grayson Meek and other financial aid officials told trustees during a virtual meeting this week. Congress approved a $2.2 trillion relief package in late March and has since expanded it, and MCC is getting a total of $5.15 million.
Officials reached out to students who would qualify for the aid, and they have distributed grants averaging $942 to 1,618 Pell Grant recipients, both full-time and part-time, who applied. Another 515 students also have received grants, bringing the total distributed so far to $1.6 million.
The remaining $845,000 will be held for additional students who qualify but had not responded to initial messages about the financial assistance. Over the past two weeks, financial aid staff members have tried to contact those students. The money must be spent within a year and could be used for emergency grants for the college's first summer semester, according to the presentation to trustees Tuesday.
The college has been working with the MCC Foundation to meet the needs of 203 students ineligible for CARES Act assistance, such as undocumented or international students.
In late March, the foundation started a "Lend A Hand" campaign for MCC students in need because of the pandemic, raising $72,443 from private and state sources, with 53 emergency grants totaling $22,800 given since then. Foundation officials also approved a 50% increase in funding for MCC's Paulanne's Pantry, which supplies food and hygiene items for students and families in need, staff members told trustees.
MCC also has received $2.7 million in institutional funding through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund Formula Grant, part of the second round of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act first passed in late March.
MCC President Johnette McKown told trustees before the meeting Tuesday that $2.7 million would be used to defray costs for technology upgrades and faculty training for online instruction; additional student aid and summer or fall scholarships for students; revenue lost through the closing of the MCC Child Development Center; a decline in summer enrollment and the cancellation of summer community programs; and increased expenses for sanitation and protection for the return of students to campus.
In a budget update for the fiscal year presented to trustees Tuesday, MCC administrators calculated coronavirus-related adjustments totaling $788,000 in lost revenue and $118,000 in added technology expenses, offset in part by $869,000 in budget cuts and federal relief money.
