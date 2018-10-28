Natasha Miller said she was too drunk to take her son trick or treating last year. But after 11 months sober, Miller sat on the steps of the Sunshine Recovery House in Waco with her son this week preparing to carve pumpkins.
Miller, 40, said she now has a car, recently got a promotion at work and is going to school full-time to get a business degree. She said she has tried to get sober before but feels more confident in this effort, having resided at the Sunshine Recovery House operated by Summer Shine and her husband, Ronnie Aletky.
“She’s done so much,” Miller said about Shine. “I’m a new person. I have hope.”
Someone else recently was moved by how lives had been changed at the all-women sober living home.
An anonymous donor reached out to a member of the nonprofit’s board of directors with an offer to donate $150,000 if the community shows support for the mission by matching the donation.
In the first two weeks of fundraising, the nonprofit has raised about $20,000, Shine said.
“We’re stoked about this,” she said.
A total of $300,000 in donations would allow the organization to become sustainable and to buy a larger house with more beds for women who have recently become sober. The nonprofit now rents two homes in Waco with room for a total of nine women, and the homeowners have plans to sell, Shine said.
Sunshine Recovery House has remained full since it opened and continues to keep a waiting list, Shine said.
“We’re happy, super happy to fill that need, but it’ll never be enough,” she said.
Miller continues to be an inspiration and a reason to keep pursuing housing in Waco that supports people in the early stages of recovery, Shine said.
“At night when I lay down and I think is it all worth it? Is this all worth it? Natasha’s face comes to mind,” Shine said. “Natasha’s son, who got to carve pumpkins on our front porch last night, last Halloween she was too drunk to take him trick or treating. When I lay down at night and I think of all the stress any business causes it makes it that much better.”
There are about 60 beds available for men in five houses in Waco, and only two homes for women, Shine said.
“Because women are hard, that’s what I’ve heard,” she said. “You know what, women are worth it.”
The women pay $75 a week to stay at the house, which currently covers the cost of rent, Shine said. Owning a home will make the program more financially sustainable, she said.
“We’ll be able to pay a house monitor to live on the property, and I’ll be able to take a small paycheck as well,” she said.
A sober living home is important to help those coming out of recovery transition back to “normal” life, Shine said. Addicts coming out of 30- to 90-day treatment programs often go right back into the environment that led to their addiction.
“It’s really detrimental,” she said.
Shine, who has been sober five years, said she takes a hands-off approach to operating the home. The women self-monitor the living conditions and the rules, including curfews and a requirement to participate in a 12-step recovery program.
Miller said the approach is beneficial because the women who have lived in the house the longest hold the newer tenants responsible, and the newer women have someone to look up too.
Miller said she entered a Cenikor Foundation substance abuse rehabilitation after she had lost everything. When it was time to be released in February, her sponsor connected her to the sober living home.
“I needed somewhere to go. I needed somewhere safe where I could continue working on my recovery,” she said.
Miller said she has struggled with her addiction her entire life.
“I don’t know how to live like a normal person because I’ve spent my entire life medicating,” she said. “Being in a stable homelike environment creates an opportunity for me to start over, to learn how to pay my bills on time, to learn how to budget, to learn how to communicate with other women and depend on them emotionally.”
Miller said she needs the rules and structure that com with living in the house and needs to know someone is expecting her to come home each day. She said she never expected to be as far along as she is now. Her children are able to visit the home, though they cannot stay overnight, and her ex-husband is supportive and wants her to get better, she said.
“But I pick them up from school every day. They come to the house and do homework,” she said. “They just love the kids at the house.”
Shine is a constant source of inspiration, she said.
“She’s a lot of what inspires me to continue on,” Miller said. “She gives me hope that people like me and her, women like me and her, are fully capable of doing amazing things.”
Anyone interested in making a donation can find Sunshine Recovery House on Facebook or send a check or money order to 1516 Austin Ave. Suite 3, Waco, TX, 76701.