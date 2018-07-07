Every Thursday, behind the Central United Methodist Church, a growing group of special needs families attend Camp No Limitations, a new fitness camp for people of all abilities.
“It’s like Camp Gladiator, but it’s modified for the entire special needs family where mom, dad, siblings, everyone can come out and work out,” No Limitations founder and President Coleen Heaton said.
In four years, No Limitations, a nonprofit sports organization for special needs children, has doubled in attendance and expanded to include soccer, basketball, cheerleading and now a summer fitness camp, free of charge.
“We had absolutely no idea that it was going to turn into what it is,” Heaton said. “We were going to do a season of soccer and that was it. It’s a family now. It’s a No Limitations family.”
After volunteering with the special education department in high school she knew she would do something with the special needs community, Heaton said.
“These are my people,” she said.
At the urging of a local pastor, Heaton, with the help of friends, started a soccer team that has grown into the multi-sport organization for special needs children and adults, ages 3 and up.
“These are people who can do anything with a little extra support, adaptation and acceptance,” she said.
Amy McCarty’s 7-year-old daughter, Caoimhe McCarty was born with encephalocele, a condition that left her legally blind and deaf. Caoimhe has played sports with No Limitations since she was 3 years old.
With the help of modified equipment she plays soccer, basketball and football.
“They use these humongous soccer balls. They are about the size of her, but bigger around,” McCarty said. “So she can definitely see them. … It is the most amazing thing to see all the kids, no matter the skills and ability, participate.”
In June, a month before the organization’s fourth birthday, No Limitations expanded to include a summer fitness camp from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Every Thursday, the group meets behind the church gym and exercises using a series of modifications for those who have special needs.
“It’s adapted to meet each individual’s needs so mom and dad can workout next to their child who doesn’t walk,” Heaton said. “The workout is modified for each person so our families can get healthy together.”
“A lot of our families are having their therapy cut back because of insurance,” she said. “So this is something that is offered to them absolutely free of charge. They are getting this when sometimes they are not getting the medical support that they need.”
Julie Potts and her daughter Madi, 12, who has Down syndrome, have been fans of No Limitations since the group’s inception.
“We get so much out of being a part of No Limitations,” Potts said. “My daughter gets to be included in activities that she wouldn’t otherwise get to be included in. … She loves soccer probably the most. She also really loves cheerleading for football. She loves to dance. She’s a show stopper or show stealer.”
When the pair attends Camp No Limitations, Madi cannot help but show off her guns.
“She is very competitive, she loves to kiss her muscles,” Potts said. “She’ll put her arms up and kiss her biceps, because she’s so proud.”
The group provides special needs families with a sense of normalcy not often found in day-to-day life, she said.
“They (parents) are usually so surrounded by therapists, doctor visits and being told that they can’t do things or feeling like they can’t do things,” Potts said. “No Limitations encourages them, invites them and inspires them to get out there and to get the children involved. The parents get to, for once, sit on the sidelines and see their children explore and grow and have fun. For me personally, I get to say I’m a soccer mom, I’m a cheer mom, I’m a baseball mom, I’m a basketball mom. I mean, otherwise I wouldn’t get to do that, so it’s pretty cool.”
No Limitations offers more than recreational activities for children, McCarty said.
“It means so much to us, because before we were involved with No Limitations, we lived in Waco for three years and didn’t know another parent of a child with a disability,” McCarty said. “This has not only given our daughter sporting events, but it has involved us in a community of people. Being connected with other people who actually live the life you are living, I cannot even express what that means to us.”
The group’s founder would like more members of the community to get involved with No Limitations.
“Come out to one basketball game. Come and watch one Camp No Limitations workout and see that these individuals absolutely have no limitations,” she said. “We, as a community, need to embrace them and we need to provide what they need to become more productive citizens. We have the capability of increasing their community.”
No Limitations always needs volunteers, she said.
“Our biggest need is volunteers,” McCarty said. “We need people to come out and push a wheelchair, cheer a child on or fill these bleachers on opening day and show these kids that their community is supporting them.
“We can provide a few minutes out of this crazy world that is not set up for a person with a disability.”