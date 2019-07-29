A nationwide blood shortage has led Carter BloodCare and the American Red Cross to issue an emergency call for blood donations to support Waco-area hospitals, with the Red Cross giving out $5 Amazon.com gift cards for each donation.
Both Carter and the Red Cross have less than a three-day supply of most blood types and less than a one-day supply of the universal Type O blood, according to a press release.
“There is a real risk that by Wednesday we will not be able to meet all the orders for transfusion. We have two days to avoid a crisis,” the Carter BloodCare press release states. “We are urgently calling on the community to please help avoid this crisis by donating. There is no other option because there is no substitute for blood.”
To encourage people to donate blood, the Red Cross will give a $5 Amazon gift card via email to all who come donate between now and Aug. 29, thanks to a $1 million donation from Amazon.
Carter spokeswoman Linda Goelzer said the agency is distributing more blood than it is collecting right now. Typically, Carter delivers between 650 and 1,000 units of blood a day, but right now it is collecting fewer than 650 units a day.
“We’re literally collecting only enough to barely keep blood on the shelf,” Goelzer said.
Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center is the largest user of blood in the area, blood bank supervisor Kathy Patterson said. The center is a Level II trauma center and the only trauma center in Waco, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
“Because we’re a trauma hospital, we get the people from car wrecks, shootings, accidents, anything like that, which usually increase in the summertime,” Patterson said. “Our usage doesn’t decrease in the summer.”
She said the hospital has seen an increase in car wrecks in the past month, especially on Interstate 35.
“The need never goes away,” she said.
The hospital generally uses its blood supply for emergencies, such as these traumas, and not for elective surgeries, Patterson said. The blood is used for surgeries that cannot wait, as well as for the center’s oncology patients.
Carter BloodCare is the hospital’s blood supplier, as well as the primary supplier to more than 200 medical facilities in a 50-county region in north, central and east Texas.
At any given time, about 37% of the population is eligible to donate blood, but less than 4% donate, according to Carter BloodCare’s website. Additionally, most donors are over the age of 50.
Goelzer said the challenge of the aging donor population is to incite younger donors to action. The onus, she said, is on blood banks to “tap into the altruism of younger people.”
Blood transfusions are one of the most common inpatient hospital procedures in the country, according to the Red Cross. Blood is needed every 2 seconds to help accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease.
The blood donation process takes about an hour from start to finish, but the donation itself only takes about 8-10 minutes, according to the press release.
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a government-issued photo identification, although the Red Cross accepts blood donor cards or two other forms of identification. Individuals must be at least 17 years old or 16 with parental consent, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in generally good health. Carter BloodCare has parental consent forms on its website, at blood drives and at donor centers.
Several local blood drives are approaching, but donations can also be made at the local Carter BloodCare donor center, 206 Archway Drive in Woodway. It is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday; and closed Sunday.
Blood drives will be held at the following times and locations:
- 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday at GameStop at Texas Central Marketplace, 2448 W. Loop 340, Suite 29
- 5:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, City of Hewitt “Battle of the Badges” blood drive, Warren Park, 450 S. Old Temple Road
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints of Gatesville, 307 S. 26th St.
- noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 10 at Meadow Park Townhomes, 509 N. Hewitt Drive.