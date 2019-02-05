The Texas medical giants had signed a letter of intent to merge in October to form a system with 68 hospital campuses and 1,300 healthcare sites. Those would have included Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest and its associated clinics in Waco.
A joint statement the two systems released Tuesday contained few specifics for the decision to call off the merger.
"After months of thoughtful exploration, we have decided to discontinue talks of a merger between our two systems," the statement reads.
"Ultimately, we have concluded that as strong, successful organizations, we are capable of achieving our visions for the future without merging at this time. We have a tremendous amount of respect for each other and remain committed to strengthening our communities, advancing the health of Texans and transforming the delivery of care. We will continue to seek opportunities for collaboration as two forward-thinking, mission-driven organizations."