Just as the Waco Downtown Farmers Market was starting to attract more people using food assistance benefits, organizers got word the company that allowed vendors to process the payments would be ending its service. A national nonprofit stepped in Friday to keep the service operating another month, but a long-term solution remains elusive.
Only one company, Austin-based Novo Dia Group Inc., offers a system that fully addresses the set of challenges farmers market vendors face in processing both credit or debit cards, and payment through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps, according to a press release from the National Association of Farmer’s Market Nutrition Programs announcing its grant to Novo Dia.
Farmers markets are eligible for free SNAP processing equipment, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which administers SNAP, encourages states to offer wireless equipment because the markets are typically mobile or in temporary setups.
Novo Dia offered software for smartphones or tablets allowing vendors operating under a market’s SNAP license to process SNAP and other benefit program payments and to take credit cards.
“Such a mobile device solution is paramount for small farmers and markets, and a public-private partnership is needed to ensure that small vendors have access to such processing capabilities, as there is no business case for larger companies to develop one,” the association’s press release states.
At the Waco Downtown Farmers Market, the news comes as SNAP use had just started to pick up, volunteer Nicole Stark said. In late April, it launched a Double Up Food Bucks program to match up to $20 per day in SNAP purchases at the market and started a marketing campaign for the service.
SNAP use at the local farmers market remain relatively low. But SNAP spending since the Double Up program started is approaching SNAP spending through all of last year, market manager Bethel Erickson-Bruce said.
“I don’t want people who are now realizing this program exists to have to miss out now that they’ve started in a regular habit of coming,” Erickson-Bruce said.
In the past 12 weeks, 26 SNAP customers have spent $928. Through all of last year, 26 SNAP customers spent $1,238, she said.
She is weighing options for vendors to continue accepting SNAP but has not found a viable one yet, she said.
She has even considered an honor-based system, “So I don’t have to turn people away,” she said. “That’s the last thing I want, for somebody to have a bad experience.”
She has contacted state representatives and senators to express her frustration and explain the need for a quick remedy.
“I even wish I can get people angry and they can pursue action but I don’t have great avenues to tell them to advocate,” Erickson-Bruce said.