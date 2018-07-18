Julissa West lost her 17-year-old daughter to suicide five years ago. She set up a scholarship fund in her memory to help other teens in McGregor.
But after hearing more stories of Central Texas teens and young adults taking their lives, West thinks more needs to be done to spread the word that suicide is not the answer and help is available.
With the help of friends, particularly Billy Hill and Jason Koch, members of a local Jeep club known as Planet JP, West has organized a Saturday event in McGregor they are calling Destiny Matters.
The name honors West’s daughter, Destiny Contreras. But it also is meant to hold a deeper meaning for young people who may be struggling with depression, a reminder that the pain is temporary, suicide is permanent, and there is hope beyond the horizon for them to lead happy, productive lives.
Saturday’s event runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the parking lot of McGregor High School, 903 Bluebonnet Parkway, featuring music, food trucks and a Jeep parade.
The idea for the event took off in April after Hill called West and said he couldn’t contribute to the scholarship fund this year like he had in recent years. West thought he was calling to apologize. However, Hill stopped her and said, “No, I want to do something bigger,” West said.
So Hill, Koch, and other members of the Jeep club lined up two dozen businesses to donate items for a raffle and an auction and will participate in a 28-mile Jeep parade beginning at 10:45 a.m. Saturday. The parade, which is expected to include from 800 to 1,000 Jeeps, will start at the McGregor High School parking lot and go to Texas Central Parkway and back to the high school, Koch said.
“It hurts me so much when I hear about the suicide of another young person,” West said. “My main focus is to bring suicide awareness. It’s something that people don’t want to talk about. But I want teenagers to know it is OK. Everybody in their lifetime, whether they are teenagers, someone going through a divorce, at some point in our life we have been down. I want them to understand that it is OK to feel that way and to reach out if they are feeling down.”
Also slated for Destiny Matters is musician Brian Brown, leader of the Sloppy Joe Band, who will provide music as a DJ. There also will be food trucks and vendor booths. A signed Nolan Ryan baseball and an autographed Ted Nugent guitar also will be auctioned off.
“We are calling it Destiny Matters, and it means your destiny matters,” West said. “It is not so much about my Destiny. I don’t want it to be just about her and her death. I want it to be about prevention and awareness. If you have lost a child, if you want to come speak about it, if you have lost a friend, or if you are a survivor and want to speak, come out. We want you there. That is what the kids need to hear.”
Destiny was a pretty, smart high school junior who won medals in art and drama competitions. She died the month before she was set to compete in the state UIL music competition, for which she had qualified as a saxophone player in the trio category.
She had been diagnosed with a chemical imbalance and was in counseling for depression, but had aspirations to study music or art at Texas Tech University or to join the Air Force, said West, who also lost a 4-month-son son to sudden infant death syndrome in December 1997.
“I don’t want sympathy,” West said. “But what I want people to understand is I have been through this and it has been a struggle every day. I have a family, I have a husband, I have good friends, and if I can do it, other people can to. It is a struggle, but it will get better. People say time heals, but it doesn’t heal it. You just get used to the pain being there and it never goes away. Good days and bad days, but you will eventually get up.”
Time has helped her talk about Destiny’s death, West says. But an increasing national suicide rate and recent reports of teen suicides, including cases in McGregor, Robinson and other Central Texas locations, fuel West’s passion to reach others, raise awareness and to try to prevent more deaths.
“I know if I could talk to Destiny and see her right now, she would be so upset with herself,” West said. “I know in my heart that she would not want all of us to go through this pain. I know she would say, ‘Mama, I’m so sorry.’ If I can reach out to one person’s heart (on Saturday) then they might say, ‘I remember her talking about losing her daughter. I don’t want my mom to feel that pain. I don’t want my grandmother to feel that pain, or my friends. It’s the aftermath.”
Jennifer Warnick, of Waco, a volunteer with the Central Texas Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, said suicide is the second leading cause of death in young people ages 10-24 and the 10th leading cause of death in the United States.
Warnick, whose mother, uncle and cousin died by suicide, will be at Saturday’s Destiny Matters event and hopes it can raise badly needed public awareness about suicide prevention.
“Every 13 seconds, someone dies by suicide,” she said. “In the U.S. alone, over 44,000 per year die by suicide. That is three times more than homicides, but you don’t hear about suicides and people don’t realize how great that number is.”
Warnick said the suicide foundation is the nation’s leading nonprofit in mental health research. Half the money it raises goes to education and community awareness, she said. The other half goes to mental health research.
“The suicide rate is increasing,” she said. “We don’t want to take funds from any other programs, but suicide is the 10th leading cause of death. We invest so much money in those other areas, and because of the money they invest in research, the other areas are on the decline. As far as suicide, they are not giving us enough money and our death rate is going up 26 percent a year. It is the only leading cause of death that is not going down because of a lack of funds.”