A parolee who faced life in prison as a habitual offender for aggravated assault should walk free soon after sitting in jail for 480 days.
Prosecutors reduced the enhanced charge against two-time convicted felon Michael Dwayne Holt to Class A misdemeanor assault on Monday in a case in which he was accused of trying to push a woman out of a moving vehicle and slamming on the brakes so her head would smash into the dashboard.
Prosecutors reduced the charge, which carried a 25-year minimum, and recommended 365 days in the county jail. Judge Matt Johnson of Waco's 54th State District Court accepted the plea bargain and gave Holt, 46, credit for the 480 days he spent in jail awaiting trial.
Holt's parole officer told him his parole likely would not be revoked if prosecutors reduced the felony charge to a misdemeanor, said Holt's attorney, Dan Stokes. Parole officials placed a hold on Holt while he was in jail, but if they reinstate his parole as Stokes expects, Holt should be released from jail, Stokes said.
Holt was arrested last year on allegations he kidnapped a woman in May 2017 and held her against her will for several days in Bellmead, reportedly threatening to use deadly force to keep her there, according to an arrest affidavit.
"A few days later, within the same criminal episode, the defendant engaged in a physical altercation with the victim while driving down the road in his truck," the affidavit states. "While driving erratically, Michael Holt attempted to push the victim out of the moving truck and slammed on his brakes, causing the victim to hit her head on the dash causing pain."
Holt continued driving to his apartment, where he knocked the woman's phone out of her hand when she tried to dial 911, the affidavit states.
As part of the plea bargain Monday, prosecutors agreed not to pursue kidnapping and interference with an emergency call charges against Holt, according to court records.
Stokes declined to say which prosecutors initially handled Holt's case. He said the case changed hands several times, adding that when Jennifer Jenkins and Gabrielle Massey were assigned the case, they saw flaws in the woman's allegations.
"This has been a tough case on both sides. The DAs who have it now did a good job," Stokes said. "They did some more investigation and we had some other witnesses that came forward. It didn't seem like her story was holding water is what it boiled down to. This all came to light recently, but they did their job. They followed up and did some investigating and that is why it came out the way it did."
Neither Jenkins nor Massey returned phone messages Monday.
The enhancement allegations in the indictment against Holt show he had a conviction in 2015 for possession of methamphetamine and one in 2005 for burglary of a habitation.