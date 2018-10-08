A Fort Bend County woman who fell while descending a staircase during a 2016 stay at the Harp House in Waco is suing Waco woodworker and cable television star Clint Harp.
The century-old house next to at 822 N. 15th St., next to Harp Design Co., was renovated on "Fixer Upper" in 2014 and has served as a short-term rental.
A guest at the vacation rental, Tamra Rivera, is seeking from $200,000 to $1 million in her lawsuit, filed Friday in Waco's 170th State District Court by Houston attorney Brant J. Stogner. The suit also names Harp's company, Harp Holdings, LLC, as a defendant.
A spokeswoman at Harp Design Co. said Harp declined comment on the lawsuit. She declined to say if Harp is represented by an attorney.
Harp rose to prominence through his frequent appearances on the HGTV home remodeling show "Fixer Upper," which rocketed Chip and Joanna Gaines to national stardom and made their venture, Magnolia Market at the Silos, Waco's biggest tourist draw. Harp has also released a popular memoir, "Handcrafted: A Woodworker's Story," and he and his wife, Kelly, have a TV show on the DIY Network called "Wood Work."
Rivera and four other women rented the Harp House through Airbnb and came to Waco on Oct. 5, 2016, to attend the Magnolia Silobration.
According to the lawsuit, Rivera was preparing for her flight home to Houston at 6 a.m. Oct. 7, 2016, and had a "violent fall" while walking down the front staircase, suffering "severe injuries."
The lawsuit does not specify the nature of Rivera's injuries, and Stogner did not return phone messages left at his office Monday.
"The sole cause of this accident is the unreasonably dangerous nature of the staircase in question, which is out of code and in violation of industry standards regarding stairways and handrails," the suit alleges.
Rivera used a different staircase at the rear of the Harp House during her stay until the morning she fell.
"As such, there were no warnings given to plaintiff prior to the fall and she did not have any prior knowledge of the dangerous condition of the staircase," the suit claims. "The defective staircase caused her to fall and suffer severe injuries."
The renovation of the Harp House was featured on Season 1 of "Fixer Upper." As a major renovation project, it was subject to compliance with the Texas Accessibility Standards, which mandates that handrails must be continuous throughout the staircase, handrails must be provided on both sides of the staircase and all steps on a flight of stairs must have uniform riser heights and uniform tread depths, the lawsuit states.
"The staircase in question at the Harp House is in violation of all of these regulations," according to the lawsuit. "The Harp House is still listed for rental on the Airbnb website and the staircase in question is still in an unreasonably dangerous condition due to the lack of handrails at the base of the staircase, the lack of handrails on one side of the staircase, the narrow width of the staircase, the steep drop off at the base of the staircase, the steep descent of the staircase, the poor visibility of the staircase due to the dark finish and the lack of warnings at or near the base of the staircase."
The lawsuit claims Harp was negligent by failing to maintain the home in a "reasonably safe manner," failing to warn Rivera of the "unreasonably dangerous" conditions, permitting the staircase to remain in "its dangerous state" and failing to include code-compliant handrails.