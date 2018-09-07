The Woodway City Council voted unanimously Friday to offer Orange City Manager Shawn Oubre the job as Woodway’s next city manager, pending contract negotiations.
Oubre, who has held the job in Orange, on the border with Louisiana, since February 2005, was selected in a 7-0 vote after candidate interviews ended shortly before 5 p.m., Woodway Interim City Manager John Hatchel said.
Council members felt certain about the offer to Oubre and voted quickly after narrowing the candidate list to three earlier this week, Hatchel said.
City leaders made the offer Friday evening but were not immediately able to contact Oubre for his response. A salary has not yet been negotiated, Hatchel said.
Oubre previously served as police chief, acting city manager and city manager in Vidor from 2002 to 2005. Before that, he was a police officer in Groves and worked as an investigator for the Provost Umphrey Law Firm, his resume states.
Woodway’s city manager post opened up in April, when Yost Zakhary resigned after 39 years with the city.
His departure came after the city conducted an internal investigation into an employee’s complaints that Zachary sexually harassed her and fostered a hostile work environment.
The city settled a sexual harassment lawsuit with the woman in July for $50,000.