A Waco man on Sunday fled the scene of a traffic stop and was arrested after Woodway Public Safety Department officers tackled him and reportedly confiscated 59 tablets of ecstasy and 2 grams of marijuana from the car, Woodway Public Safety Assistant Chief Larry Adams said.
Kenneth Ray Ervin Jr., 39, fled on foot from the 8900 block of South Woodway Drive around 8:35 p.m. Sunday when Woodway officers were searching the vehicle, which was pulling a trailer, Adams said.
Officers made the stop because the trailer had defective tail lamps, and the two occupants of the vehicle consented to a search, officials said. Adams said Ervin, the passenger, gave a fictitious name and date of birth to officers, then ran north toward U.S. Highway 84 and across two lanes.
Officers attempted to Taser Ervin, but the probes reached his clothes and not his skin, he said. An officer was able to chase Ervin down and take him into custody.
They arrested him on charges of evading arrest on foot, failure to identify, possession of a controlled substance greater than 4 grams, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and a parole violation warrant.
He is in McLennan County Jail in lieu of $41,000.