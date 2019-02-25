A McGregor man was arrested Sunday after he was accused of evading a traffic stop and leading Woodway officers on a high-speed chase, Woodway Public Safety Department Assistant Chief Larry Adams said.
Parker Riley Watts, 20, was driving a vehicle 81 mph in a 60 mph zone in the 24000 block of Highway 84 around 4:35 p.m. when a Woodway officer attempted to pull him over, according to Adams.
Watts allegedly made a U-turn, fleeing from the officer at a high rate of speed and running a red light at the intersection of Highway 84 and Speegleville Road.
The officer discontinued the pursuit when Watts pulled into the Meadowland Estates neighborhood, Adams said, and the officer obtained the license plate number.
Soon afterward, officers located the vehicle and in Harris Creek neighborhood and took Watts into custody.
He was charged with evading arrest in a vehicle and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, along with two bond forfeiture warrants.
He remained in McLennan County Jail Monday in lieu of $36,000 bond.