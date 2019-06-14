Former Woodway Mayor Donald Baker died Thursday at age 79, leaving a legacy of public service and partnership with McLennan County.
Baker, who was born in Austin and moved to Waco nine years later, was elected to the Woodway City Council in 1991 before being selected to serve as mayor in 1994. He retired from the post 23 years later and remains the longest serving mayor in Woodway’s history.
The city of Woodway honored Baker in 2013 by naming the city council chambers the Donald J. Baker Council Chambers.
“Mayor Baker, a man who can easily be described as a true visionary whose love and dedication to Woodway has helped to shape the city into the community that it is today,” City Manager Shawn Oubre said in a press release. “Mayor Baker led Woodway with distinction and forging a lasting legacy not only within the city, but also in the hearts and minds of all those who are fortunate to know him.”
According to his obituary published by the Oakcrest Funeral Home, Baker had a 50-year career as an attorney and was involved in several local organizations, including the Boy Scouts and what became Lake Air Little League.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at First Woodway Baptist Church, 101 N. Ritchie Road. The family will receive guests following the service at The Pavilion at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.
The family requested that, in lieu of flowers, any donations be sent to Carleen Bright Arboretum, in memory of Donald J. Baker, according to the Oakcrest obituary.