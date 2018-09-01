WEST — Five years removed from the horrific explosion that rocked the one-time Czech enclave 15 miles north of Waco, some visitors to the annual beer, bratwurst and polka party known as Westfest say the community continues to evolve, heal and come to grips with a tragedy that changed lives forever.
Robert Zahirniak, 88, who was staffing an information booth Saturday, invited a visitor to sit a spell as he discussed his 26-year association with the Labor Day bash, and his recollection of April 17, 2013, when a fertilizer plant exploded, killing 15 people, injuring dozens and leveling city blocks.
“I was watching TV and eating ice cream,” Zahirniak said. “First, the house shook, and then I heard a boom when I went outside. I knew exactly what had happened. I used to run around that area, and I always smelled fertilizer, ammonia. I had a feeling something would happen someday, and it did.”
His wife, Cindy, a nurse, bolted out the door bound for a nursing home where 129 residents, most with limited mobility and using wheelchairs, would need help.
“The whole neighborhood showed up,” Zahirniak said. “They pushed those wheelchairs three blocks, to the football field, which was not an easy job.”
For the folks in West, such a display of community support and grit is typical, said several who paused to discuss the 2018 edition of Westfest. This year’s event is expected to bring total charitable fundraising since the festival started in 1976 to more than $1 million.
“It definitely helps to have an event like Westfest. It strengthens the community, binds us together,” Mayor Tommy Muska said. “Five years later, things are getting back to normal. People don’t cry as much. They’re moving forward. This weekend is time for them to go out and enjoy themselves, let their hair down a little bit, celebrate our unique heritage.
“It’s time to have a good time, and that’s what we’re going to do.”
Westfest dominated the Central Texas stage on Labor Day weekend in the late 1970s and the 1980s, but it now shares a spotlight with Magnolia Market at the Silos, Baylor University’s home opener at McLane Stadium and the 31st annual Central Texas State Fair in the Bell County Expo Center, West officials said of their challenges.
Once during its heyday, Westfest attracted an estimated 42,000 revelers over three days, Zahirniak said. About half that many ares expected this year.
“But everyone doing business here always leaves in the black,” he said as his eyes scanned a scene that included food booths pushing Czech Cheetos, fried crawfish, pig wings and pork rinds, with a Ferris wheel in the background, washers and horseshoes being flipped, a polka band bumping, couples young and older dancing, and beer flowing from dozens of taps.
Muska said money flows beyond the Westfest grounds.
“It’s a very, very good day for business downtown,” he said. “People visit the restaurants, the antique stores, buy gas and then go to Westfest.”
Years ago, Westfest had a reputation for rowdiness, but has become “more contained,” Muska said. Still, the scheduled appearance of Brave Combo had several patrons predicting a lively atmosphere after sunset.
“I have never seen any problems,” said Tommie Smith, 71, a Hewitt resident who started attending Westfest more than 20 years ago, when his son enrolled at Baylor University and Smith still lived in the Houston suburb of Katy.
Westfest has become a tradition he savors, Smith said.
“I played a round of golf this morning, I’m here at Westfest today, and tonight I’m going to the Baylor game. You can’t beat that,” he said. “The blast five years ago created a lot of tragedy, but Westfest is back bigger and better than ever. I enjoy everything about the atmosphere.”
Kim Knapek, from Hutto, reflected the sentiments of many.
“I like polka. I like to drink beer. I even like to pitch washers,” Knapek said. “The only thing I don’t like is the heat. But do you think they would move it back later in the year? I don’t think so. It’s all about our Czech heritage.”