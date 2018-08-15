With more than 46,000 views on social media and more than 900 votes, the West Police Department celebrated Wednesday as the winner of a Tribune-Herald contest for local police departments’ lip sync challenge videos.
“It really was amazing, because of the support of our community,” West Police Chief Darryl Barton said. “It is because of our community that we are able to give back to them, thanks to the video.”
A total of 1,673 people participated in the Tribune-Herald’s poll on wacotrib.com that pitted the West, Robinson, Hewitt and Bellmead police departments against each other for a friendly lip sync competition.
With a total of 924 votes, the West Police Department won with a 10-minute lip sync video that highlighted a variety of music, including polka, several locations in the city and fellow first responders.
“We had a lot of fun, but I got a little nervous, because I saw Robinson police making a run at it,” West police Officer Chris Mayfield said.
“I want to give a shout-out to Hewitt, Robinson and Bellmead because I thought their videos were excellent, first of all,” Barton added. “Second of all, if it hadn’t been for them, we probably wouldn’t have done this.”
Police departments nationwide have produced videos in recent months for the unofficial lip sync challenge that has spread primarily through social media.
In addition to the fun, West police raised $1,505 in community contributions through a GoFundMe webpage. The money raised will be split evenly to benefit the West Explorers youth program, West Volunteer Fire Department and West Emergency Medical Services operations.