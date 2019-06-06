A gas leak from a construction zone in West prompted authorities to evacuate several blocks of homes Wednesday afternoon.
West police and McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies were evacuating homes along the 600 block of Broadway Street and homes in the 600 blocks of northern streets up to West Spring Street, West Police Chief Darryl Barton said. The gas leak occurred in a construction zone nearby West Elementary School, where officials voluntarily evacuated about 70 students from summer programs.
Students were not in danger as winds were pushing the gas odor away from the school, but the district decided to evacuate students out of precaution, Barton said. Multiple blocks for about seven streets north of Broadway Street were being removed from their homes, police reported.
Atmos crews had cleared the gas leak by 3:05 p.m.