The first time it happened, Carole Fergusson was a new Robinson resident, and she was not sure how sewage had backed up into her home's toilet, causing it to overflow.
The next time, Fergusson was more prepared after researching the reason behind her toilet not flushing and sewage spewing out of her shower stall. She contacted the city about the sewage invading her home, but officials told her it would take time and money to fix.
Robinson Director of Utility Services Greg Hobbs said the city is working to update the aging infrastructure in the subdivision where Fergusson lives, near Old Robinson Road, as funding allows.
"We are addressing the problem," he said Friday.
The problem is not isolated to the city of Robinson. The American Society of Civil Engineers has regularly rated the U.S. and state infrastructure systems since the 1980s. In its 2017 Texas report, the ASCE gave the state a D grade for wastewater infrastructure, dropped from a C- in 2012.
According to the ASCE report, wastewater sewer systems in Texas are subject to being overwhelmed by heavy rainfall events and stormwater flooding. The wastewater volume can exceed the capacity of the wastewater sewer systems or the treatment plant and discharge untreated wastewater.
For Fergusson and her neighbors, the city is not addressing the problem fast enough. In the past eight months, sewage has infiltrated Fergusson's home six times through the shower, bathtub and toilet, leaking onto the floor and eroding floor boards.
"This is literally destroying my home," she said. "I can't bathe my child. It's destroying our lives."
Fergusson said her husband stood in sewage for more than hour Thursday night after a deluge caused sewage to stream out of their shower and toilet, while he attempted to stem the flow.
"I'm a private person. This isn't something I want to do," Fergusson said of contacting the media about the issue. "But I can't do anything else."
On the city's part, Hobbs said workers finished one phase of the project a year ago, replacing red clay pipes that should have never been installed in the first place. He said the problem is infiltration, when rain seeps into the clay pipes through cracks and overwhelms the pipe.
The first streets that received repairs were Willard and Denison, Hobbs said. The next streets are Karnes, Betsy and Billington. The city also lists infrastructure projects on its website.