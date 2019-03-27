Law enforcement authorities in Robinson were in communication Wednesday morning with an armed man who had barricaded himself for hours in the back of a house.
The standoff began after Robinson police responded to a medical call at 1:50 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Greig Drive and Heston Circle. As authorities approached the house, police said, the man displayed a gun.
After police backed away from the house and set a perimeter, several shots were fired from inside the house and police lost contact with the subject, police said.
At around 8:30 a.m., police began talking with the man again, Robinson police Lt. Tracy O'Connor said. Police said they believed no one else was in the house.
Police from Hewitt and Woodway were also working the scene, alongside the Special Weapons and Tactics team and the McLennan County Sheriff's Office, including the office's bomb squad.