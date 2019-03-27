A Robinson man who barricaded himself in a house and held a nearly eight-hour standoff with authorities died in an apparent suicide Wednesday morning, police said.
The standoff began after Robinson police responded to a medical call at 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, at a neighborhood near the intersection of Greig Drive and Heston Circle. As authorities approached the house, police said the man displayed a gun, Robinson police Lt. Tracy O'Connor said.
After police backed away from the house and set a perimeter, about six to seven shots were fired from inside the house. Police lost contact with the subject for an extended period of time, prompting authorities from multiple agencies to assist in the standoff.
At around 8:30 a.m., police began talking with the man again, O'Connor said. Police said the man was the only person in the house, but he remained barricaded in the back of the home.
Police from Hewitt and Woodway were also working the scene, alongside the Special Weapons and Tactics team and the McLennan County Sheriff's Office, including the office's bomb squad.
At about 9:19 a.m., O'Connor said police heard a final gunshot and lost contact with the barricaded man. SWAT officers made entry and found the man dead in a closet in the back of the home.
McLennan County Justice of the Peace W.H. “Pete” Peterson arrived at the home a short time later and pronounced the man dead inside the home. The name of the man was not immediately released.