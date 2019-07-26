An FBI agent shot and killed a man following a lengthy law enforcement operation in Robinson Thursday morning, but agents declined to give details about the operation.
A the shooting happened during a "court-authorized law enforcement operation” in the 700 block of Stegall Drive. Several federal law enforcement officers remained in the neighborhood Friday collecting, documenting and investigating the operation, FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs said.
"An FBI SWAT team came to the residence here on East Stegall (Drive) to serve a court-authorized law enforcement action," Combs said during a press conference. "During that activity, there were shots fired, one subject I can say is deceased at this residence."
Combs declined to identify the man killed at the home, but he confirmed an FBI agent was involved in the shooting.
"Because the operation resulted in an FBI agent-involved shooting, we have now instituted the FBI/Department of Justice policy for agent-involved shooting," Combs said. "What that means is an investigative team from our inspection division deployed last night from Washington, and they will investigate the shooting."
Authorities reported Thursday that the man in the home threatened officers with lethal force. It was unclear when the man was shot, but FBI agents reported at noon Thursday the public was not in danger.
Agents reportedly got to the home at about 7 a.m. in an attempt to execute the law enforcement action. Combs would not state if the action was a search or arrest warrant, saying the investigation remains ongoing.
Combs said agents and law enforcement officers received reports that explosive devices may have been at the home during the operation. He said the FBI bomb squad and McLennan County Sheriff's Office bomb unit were on stand-by throughout the afternoon, but no explosive devices were found.
He said the operation remains a lengthy process. He said not family has been notified about the death.
"Because of the threat of explosives, that brings everything to a standstill. We had to take meticulous care to make sure that scene was safe. That took hours," Combs said. "We owe it to the family, I believe, to make sure that first we notify next of kin, because someone was killed and that takes a long time."
Crews, including FBI agents and Texas Department with Public Safety officers, remained on scene Friday. He said officers will remain at the property throughout the day as they were going to search the entire property for their investigation.
"I certainly understand that this is disruptive to the neighborhood, it is disruptive to the Robinson community and certainly to the chief of police here, so we are going to do the very best we can to do a thorough investigation, but to tie this up so we can stop affecting the residents as we have been," Combs said.
He said officers will "take our time and make sure we collect all the evidence we need," including searching several buildings on the home's property.
Robinson Police Chief Phillip Prasifka said his officers were happy to assist in whatever way was asked of his department.
"It is a safe community, continues to be a safe community. There was an isolated incident that the FBI was the primary law enforcement agency that was taking care of that," Prasifka said. "The presence here keeps this whole area safe, probably more than most places in the county, so I would say we just need to give it some time and understand that they will be here for a while, but you are safe."
The Department of Justice inspection team will continue to investigate the agent-involved shooting. Those findings when complete will be shared with the McLennan County District Attorney's Office for transparency purposes, but no estimated time was given.