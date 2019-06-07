Three lawn care workers and a Robinson police officer were stung during a bee attack Friday morning after the lawn crew disrupted a beehive, causing police to close several residential blocks, Robinson Police Chief Phillip Prasifka said.
Police arrived at Retoma Park shortly before 8:30 a.m. based on a report that several people had been stung by bees. The workers, ages 20, 23 and 58, had been stung multiple times, Prasifka said.
The 20-year-old victim was experiencing difficulty breathing and was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center for treatment. The 58-year-old and 23-year-old refused medical treatment, police said.
Police learned the three men were working with a lawn care business and had began mowing a yard in the 700 block of Retoma Park, Prasifka said. A manmade beehive in the backyard was disturbed by mowing, causing bees to disperse through the neighborhood.
Officers attempting to rescue the victims were also attacked, Prasifka said. One Robinson officer was stung once in the forehead, police reported.
The city warned residents to stay inside and avoid the neighborhood until a local beekeeper was called in to remove the hive. The homeowner was also contacted.
By 10:10 a.m., the neighborhood was reopened and all first responders cleared the area, Prasifka said.