Police have ordered Mart's highest-ranking school and city official not to set foot inside a local liquor store owned by a city council candidate, after he confronted a customer about a social media post last weekend.
Mayor Len Williams, who also serves as interim superintendent for Mart Independent School District, was formally warned away from Firewater Liquor Beer Wine, 420 E. Texas Ave., Suite A, on Thursday after he was involved in an argument in the store with customer John Riley on March 30.
Riley, 47, filed complaints with police and the city last week. Store owner Kollin Behrghundi, 21, who is running for a city council seat in the May 4 election, sought the formal warning preventing the mayor from returning to the business.
"The city of Mart has received an unsigned complaint with the name of John W. Riley listed at the bottom. The City of Mart has no plans to take any action," City Administrator Kevin Schaffer said.
In Riley's complaint, obtained by the Tribune-Herald through a public information request, he accuses Williams of creating a public nuisance, breaching the city's personal conduct policy and verbally assaulting him.
Schaffer said the personal conduct policy applies to city employees, not elected officials.
According to the complaint, Williams entered the store at about 4 p.m. March 30 and "began berating" Riley, screaming "at the top of his voice in close proximity" to him, pointing at him and shouting phrases like "You are a g----mned liar." Riley wrote that the encounter lasted about 45 minutes.
In a written statement provided to the Tribune-Herald, Williams acknowledges he pointed at Riley and called him a liar.
Williams wrote he went to the store with the intention of speaking to Riley face-to-face after seeing a social media post related to a city employee's resignation last year. He said the post, and others, included incorrect or misleading information.
"I have been mayor six wonderful years and I really have tried to work hard," Williams wrote. "I have had a thick skin. However, several events have occurred over the last few weeks that I felt should be addressed."
Williams said although the entire encounter may have lasted 40 to 45 minutes, the two men had a "civil conversation" after the initial argument. He said he sat next to Riley and the two discussed the post.
"The entire conversation was not wailing and gnashing of teeth," Williams said.
When he approached the store, he was in “high blood pressure mode" and wanted to stand up for his integrity and others', he wrote.
"I wanted to express my opinion and put to rest and address the bickering occurring in social media that was harming our community," he wrote.
Williams called Mart Police Chief Paul Cardenas to the liquor store at about 4:15 p.m., according to a police report filed after the incident. Cardenas reported Williams told him, "I need you to come to (the) liquor store and confront these liars," according to the report.
Cardenas, who was off duty, went to the store and saw the store manager had been turning away customers, according to the report.
Behrghundi said residents need to be able to express how they feel to elected officials and city employees without the officials reacting the way Williams did.
After Williams and Cardenas left the store, Cardenas was asked to return to speak with Riley, the police report states.
"When I returned, I learned that Mayor Williams came into the liquor store and directly confronted John Riley in an aggressive manner," the report states. "John Riley stated Mayor Williams came in, pointing his finger and accusing him of being a liar. Kollin Behrghundi confirmed this and stated John and Mayor Williams were yelling at each other.
"Kollin Behrghundi expressed concern over how (unprofessional) the mayor was."
After reviewing surveillance video in the store and a separate audio recording, police did not find cause for criminal charges, according to the report. However, police issued a trespass warning to Williams at the request of the business owner, meaning he could be arrested if he returns.
Williams said he likely would be staying away even without the warning.
Williams is not up for election next month. Behrghundi is facing John Garrett, Tommy Roberson, Odell Nevills in a race for two at-large seats.