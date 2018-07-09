After discovering more than $152,000 in delinquent water bills, Mart City Council members expanded newly appointed city administrator Kevin Schaffer’s role to include oversight in water billing policies Monday night.
Delinquent Mart water customers, along with former residents who still owed a balance after canceling service, comprise uncollected bills totaling $152,189.54, city records show. Schaffer said new procedures will avoid future delinquencies, which were discovered this past spring.
“We reiterated our policies to the water clerk and city secretary, we did a lot of research, because we were not pleased when we found out about this,” Schaffer said. “We were not happy. There were procedures that were not being followed and for the city the size of Mart, we would love to have that money.”
The Tribune-Herald obtained the city’s water receivables report through an open records request. It showed a total of 673 customers who have either delinquent active water bills or final water bills that have not been fully paid.
“We were concerned about the inconsistencies with the method of water payment collections and in that, some customers were adhering to payment arrangements and some weren’t,” Mayor Pro-Tem Henry Witt III. “Some were being cut off and some weren’t, so moving forward we now have Kevin Schaffer who (will) ensure our policies are upheld.”
There are a total of 1,519 active water customers in the town of 2,209.
Schaffer, who served on the city council until last month, was appointed three weeks ago to serve as city administrator. He took on the additional role of city secretary Monday night. Former city secretary Carol Couch served as the supervisor over the water billing operation, which raised another concern for the city, Schaffer said.
“When the city council got the report, we noticed that the city secretary’s name was on it and up until that point, she was the de facto office manager with the discretion to waive those late fees or handle any billing issues when it came to the water bills,” Schaffer said. “The city council was not happy campers when her name was on the list, so the city council thought it would be better to have an overseer of the system.”
In the report, Couch was listed as a delinquent customer who owed the city nearly $350 on her active account at the time the open records request was filed. Couch resigned from her duties with the city of Mart late last week.
“I realize that the city council is heading in a new direction. I feel that at this time it is best for me to step aside and let you fill the position with someone that is more in tune with your ideas and procedures,” Couch wrote in her resignation letter.
Some residents had final or outstanding water bills totaling thousands of dollars, the report states. Schaffer said his goal as the city secretary is to establish a better notification system and vowed the city would abide by better practices with billing system and accountability from residents.
Schaffer said water services will be cut off to delinquent accounts in the future. Every water customer is subject to being cut off if they have not made payment arrangements after receiving notice from the city.
“I want the residents of Mart to know that the city council realized there was an issue, took action on it and implemented a city administrator. I take this very seriously. This is not my money and every single dollar that comes in here is not our money and we need to be trusted with it and we will be good stewards of their money,” Schaffer said.