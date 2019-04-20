Longtime McGregor Independent School District teacher Jerry Lynch was killed Friday following an all-terrain vehicle crash on a Crawford ranch, authorities said Saturday.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to private property outside Crawford on Friday where Lynch was found injured from an ATV crash. Authorities said Lynch was taken by air-ambulance to a hospital, where she later died.
DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard confirmed troopers are investigating the fatal crash, but did not have immediate details about the incident near Crawford.
McGregor ISD Superintendent James Lenamon said he notified staff members Friday night after receiving word about her death. He said Lynch had a strong impact on the McGregor community and her death was shocking.
"Everyone knew her. She probably had more McGregor spirit in her little finger than most people had in their whole body," Lenamon said. "I think this is going to have a huge impact on our faculty and on our kids."
Lenamon described Lynch as a dedicated and beloved member of the McGregor ISD family. He said she served as a girls' basketball coach at one time, educated students as a mentor and in the classroom and led the Peer Assistance and Leadership program for the last 17 years.
"I have worked in McGregor for 17 years now and I've known Jerry for as long as I've known McGregor," Lenamon said. "She was the girl's basketball coach at one time, she taught for us, coached for us and she has been the director of our PALS program, pairing up our high school kids with our elementary school kids and serving in a mentorship role for that."
Lynch also provided driver's education courses through McGregor High School for students, Lenamon said. He said the district will be offering counseling for students and staff and will be working with Lynch's family.
Lynch's death hit close to home for many in district after Rhett Hering, 15, the son of McGregor Mayor and Waco lawyer Jimmy Hering, died in an ATV crash in 2015. Lenamon said McGregor ISD staff will work with Region 12 and McGregor Ministerial Alliance for support.
No additional details were available about Lynch's ATV crash late Saturday morning.