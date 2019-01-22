A Marlin police officer has been suspended and remains under investigation after returning from Dallas recently in possession of suspected counterfeit money.
Marlin Police Chief Nathan Sodek placed officer Sergio Collazo on leave without pay pending the results of an investigation into the fake cash, Marlin City Manager Alan Grindstaff said Tuesday.
"I was told what information we had at the time by the chief," Grindstaff said. "When I first found out about it, I directed him to suspend the officer and get a hold of people in Dallas. I know the chief talked to the Dallas Police Department and some federal people who are supposed to come down to talk to the officer involved."
Collazo reported that a man approached him outside a convenience store in Dallas, local authorities familiar with the situation said. The man asked Collazo if he wanted to buy some counterfeit money, and Collazo reportedly agreed, authorities said.
The transaction reportedly was captured on the store's surveillance camera.
"He came back and submitted a report with things that our police department were not involved in," Grindstaff said.
He confirmed Collazo's report was about counterfeit money Collazo had in his possession.
"He wasn't involved with our police department nor was he acting with authority from our police department or with the knowledge of our police department," Grindstaff said. "So that is why the chief took over from there and took the action he did."
Collazo did not return phone messages left on his cellphone Monday or Tuesday.
Grindstaff said he was unsure if FBI or Secret Service agents would be coming to Marlin to speak to Collazo, deferring comment to Sodek.
Sodek declined comment on the incident, saying he was still evaluating the situation and could not discuss an ongoing investigation. He said Collazo is still employed by the city of Marlin, but he declined to say if he officer had been suspended.
Marlin City Attorney Mike Dixon said no one suspects Collazo of bad intentions in the incident.
"He immediately talked to a Dallas officer," Dixon said. "He saw it legitimately as an opportunity as a police officer to make a bust on somebody. But you don't carry out an operation, no matter if it presents itself to you on a plate, in another jurisdiction without your superiors knowing about it. So it appears that there were good intentions, just bad execution."
Collazo previously worked as a Marlin officer before going to work as an investigator with the Falls County District Attorney's Office. After a brief stint there, he returned to the Marlin Police Department.
Cpl. Demarquis Black, a Dallas police spokesperson, said Tuesday his office found no record of Collazo's call concerning counterfeit bills over the weekend.