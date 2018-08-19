With heavy interstate travel running through a city of about 2,000 residents in southern McLennan County, the newest member of the Lorena Police Department is ready to hit the ground running, on her four furry paws.
“Zeta loves to work and has such a drive to work,” Lorena police Officer Jay Greer said, standing alongside his new partner, Zeta. “She has definitely become a member of the family.”
Lorena bought Zeta, an almost 9-year-old German shepherd originally from the Czech Republic, from the city of Bellmead for $1,000 this spring after the Bellmead Police Department discontinued its K-9 program. Lorena Police Chief Tom Dickson said he and Greer started caring for Zeta earlier this year, but it was not guaranteed the department would have the staff to put her to work.
“Because we created an SRO (school resource officer) program here in our schools, that left an opening in our budget that we had for a full-time officer,” Dickson said. “Jay Greer took that position and moved from a part-time officer in 2016 to our full-time K-9 handler.”
Dickson said the department is paying for the dog’s care and other needs by using money seized in drug cases. A Lorena family that runs a local feed store is also donating Zeta’s food, easing the cost of the program for taxpayers, he said.
Lorena police were without a drug dog after the department’s black Labrador retriever, Zahra, retired last year for health reasons. But Greer showed an interest in getting the program restarted, and Bellmead’s dog became available at the right time, Dickson said.
“We’ve had a K-9 program since about 2005 or 2006, and our K-9 programs have always been successful,” he said. “This is our fourth dog that we’ve had, and sometimes there were times we’ve needed a K-9 but there wasn’t one available.”
During her tenure, Zahra recovered cocaine and more than 700 pounds of marijuana during traffic stops, Dickson said. The presence of I-35 can keep a drug dog busy.
“We have to remember that we have the interstate running through our town, and the interstate is a major pipeline for narcotics,” Dickson said. “That is evidenced by the 750 pounds of marijuana and 30 kilos of cocaine that we’ve seized off the interstate in the past, but we have more than one need.”
Zeta will also be used to track suspects or missing people, he said. Considering her age, the department is planning to use Zeta about a year before seeking grants for her replacement.
Greer, a former Austin Fire Department fire marshal, has three pet dogs at home. After a little time training and bonding with Zeta, he knew she would fit in with his family well.
Greer and Zeta trained together in Liberty Hill with Pacesetter K9, a veteran-owned training operation. Corporate manager and training director Brad Langham said adding a police dog can be like a department adding another officer, and Lorena has a good one.
“Zeta is eager to please and she is a hard worker, but she is also going to be great in schools for meeting the kids too,” Langham said.
Dickson said Greer and Zeta will make rounds in the Lorena Independent School District and participate in local festivals and educational programs. Zeta and Greer will also be available to assist other departments in the area if they are needed, he said.
“I think every department should have a K-9,” Dickson said. “They are really valuable in this line of work.”
Other McLennan County police department with drug dogs include Waco, Waco Independent School District, Woodway, Robinson, Hewitt, Bruceville-Eddy and Texas State Technical College.