The Texas Department of Transportation will perform a speed and safety study for the intersection of Old Lorena and Chapel roads after a Lorena family collected more than 2,600 signatures calling for a traffic light there.
The family started the petition after a member was involved in a rollover crash at the intersection last month.
TxDOT workers will review traffic flow through the area over the next 30 to 45 days and return for further review after the new school year starts, TxDOT spokesman Ken Roberts said.
“Anytime you have individuals that have a concern about a particular area, we’re obliged to go out and take a look and see what we can do or needs to be done,” Roberts said.
Lorena resident Anna Rohrer, 16, and a Waco man escaped serious injury in a two-vehicle rollover crash at the intersection last month. She was driving a Chevrolet Malibu west on Chapel Road when she entered the "T" intersection and collided with a northbound Subaru Outback. The impact caused the Subaru to flip onto its top and the Chevrolet to veer into a ditch. Neither driver was seriously injured, Lorena Police Chief Tom Dickson said at the time.
“I do think about that day, just how glad I am that everyone is OK and that it wasn’t as bad as it could have been,” Anna Rohrer said.
Her mother, Terri Rohrer, said the family had long known the intersection was dangerous and had taught their children to be extra cautious in that area.
“It is truly a miracle that neither of them were hurt,” she said, adding both vehicles were totaled. “When she called me screaming she kept saying, ‘I’m at the intersection. I’m at the intersection.’ … We’ve taught all of them the danger of that intersection because those cars are going so fast on Old Lorena and coming over a hill. No matter how cautious you are it’s very difficult to see, especially in late afternoon when the sun sets at just the right angle.”
On Saturday, Terri Rohrer created an online petition in hopes of collecting enough signatures to convince TxDOT to install a traffic light at the intersection. Since she started the petition, people have reached out with stories and photos of accidents at the intersection from over the years, she said. She is adding the growing collection to the information she plans to present to TxDOT.
Terri Rohrer said the family is being patient with the 16-year-old as she recovers from the wreck.
“She never wants to drive again,” Terri Rohrer said. “It terrified her. I don’t know if she’s old enough to, mature enough, to fully grasp the gravity of how amazing it is she survived. She knows she’s lucky that she’s OK and the other man’s OK. It terrified her. I have made her drive several times since the accident, and she’s extremely nervous.”
Roberts said the intersection had not been on the department’s radar for safety improvements. There was one wreck in the area last year and one fatal wreck in the area in 2016, he said. A few deer have also collided with vehicles in that general area, he said.
“We’ll take a look at it and see if anything needs to be done to increase the safety,” Roberts said.
One of Anna Rohrer’s older brothers, Jacob Rohrer, said the online petition received more support than he imagined it would.
“I don’t know what it is going to take, another death, another injury, to get a stoplight there or at least get them to be open to the idea of it,” he said. “We're hoping by gathering all this data and firsthand accounts, maybe we can be the push behind this. The power of a united community can really make a difference.”